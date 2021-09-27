Public no longer want concrete pathways with a handful of trees, minister says

Government must embrace the concept of greening in every project from large buildings to local council initiatives, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

He was speaking at the launch of 11 greening projects with local councils on Monday.

"People and government want to see greener, more environmental and sustainable projects in urban areas. Thus, authorities must insist on and oblige applicants to introduce greening in their projects and see that the projects they finance are indeed green projects, that they hold aesthetic value and that they do good for our environment," Farrugia said.

The minister said the greening projects announced had various benefits ranging from improved wellbeing, aesthetics and environmental benefits. "These projects are giving back green open spaces to the community, which will serve as a place where citizens can enjoy their families, thus improving the quality of life," Farrugia said.

He said such projects improve community value through aesthetics and environmental benefits and help increase the country's biodiversity capital by establishing particular flora and fauna from an ecological perspective.

"Moreover, such projects aid communities in combatting the impacts of climate change since they reduce ambient temperature and thus reduce the urban heat island effect, as trees cover and vegetation cool the area through the evaporating moisture," the minister said.

The 11 projects announced

Għajnsielem | Inħaddru Pjazza Torfa

The Għajnsielem Local Council is upgrading the open space found at the 'Tal-Kaxxa' area named Pjazza Tolfa. The site will be enlarged by about 40% and will get a new look with a green canopy, 15 trees and over 200 shrubs. New benches, a low-light pollution system and pavement will also be incorporated as part of the project. The Development Planning Fund (DPF) and the AmbjentMalta Urban Greening Scheme will fund the overall cost. The final aim of this project is to give a new, greener look to the area while regenerating the square to foster a stronger community.

St Julians | Tisbieħ Ġnien Saver Zarb

The BM-150 scheme will be co-financing part of the project of Ġnien Saver Zarb that the St Julian Local Council will be embellishing through with the Development Planning Fund (DPF). The project will include upgrading the paving areas, furniture, irrigation system, trees, and shrubs.

Santa Luċija | Spazji Miftuħa f’Santa Luċija

In Santa Luċija, the Local Council will be enhancing two areas, Triq Begonja and Triq Ineż Soler, behind the main square. The areas will offer more recreational space with more trees, shrubs, benches, and lights.

Ħamrun | Tisbieħ u manutenzjoni ta' Pjazza San Pawl u Kappillan Muscat

The Ħamrun Local Council will be giving a greener look to two squares, Pjazza San Pawl and Pjazza Kapplian Muscat, with several planters that complement the area intending to provide a greener and more pleasing look in these two busy squares.

Valletta | Tisbieħ Ġnien tal-Belvedere

The Ġnien tal-Belveder situated just outside the Great Siege Bell will be cleaned and upgraded to be enjoyed by the general public and tourists alike. The area offers one of the most beautiful views of the harbour and will include trees and shrubs, new benches and view scopes.

San Lawrenz | Tisbieħ ta' Triq prinċipali li twassal għal pjazza

The San Lawrenz Local council will give a new and greener look to several side streets leading to the main square. The aim is to create a more pleasing environment with several planters in the old streets while giving a greener element to the village centre.

Birgu | Tisbieħ ta' Belvedere faċċata tal-Port il-Kbir

The Birgu Local Council aims to give a better and greener look to the two belvederes overlooking the harbour while making it more accessible to the whole community. The area will be rehabilitated following the structural upgrade of the lower garages, thus allowing the Council to regenerate the site with new benches, lights, bins and planters.

Birżebbuġa | Tisbieħ ta' Pjazza San Ġorġ Preca u Xatt San Ġorġ

In Birżebbuġia, the Local Council will be upgrading two areas, Pjazza San Ġorġ Preca and ix-Xatt ta' San Ġorġ. At the Pjazza San Ġorġ Preca, a new irrigation system will be added, including a rain and moisture sensor. More trees will be planted. At Xatt San Ġorġ, the paving area will be enlarged to accommodate new tamarisk trees to give more shade for the new benches.

Qala | Żona ta’ rikreazzjoni fi Triq Kunċissjoni

At Triq il-Kunċissjoni, the Qala Local Council will be upgrading the area corner with Triq is-Salib with better traffic management and replacing part of the road where the stone cross is situated into a green area. The aim is to increase pedestrian area, add soft areas whilst creating a better traffic flow, especially towards the popular Ħondoq ir-Rummien bay.

Munxar | Tisbieħ tal-Pjazza

As part of the regeneration of Munxar Square project, the Local Council has applied to enhance the area with several planters that will include small trees and flowers to give a greener look to the new square.

Sliema | Tisbieħ ta' Triq prinċipali Bisazza

In Bisazza street, the Sliema Local Council will be enhancing the areas with new trees that are more suitable for the urban surrounding area and maintenance of existing planters and shrubs.