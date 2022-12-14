Christmas in the Park: Celebrating Christmas sustainably at Salina National Park

Christmas in the Park returns this year in hopes of bringing people closer to the environment whilst treating themselves to the wonderful world of Christmas.

During these festive days, until the 18th of December, families in Malta and Gozo are invited to visit and enjoy the Christmas Village for free at the Salina National Park.

“We must incorporate the environmental values that are guiding our country's journey towards a brighter and more sustainable future in everything that we do,” said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli at the Park’s official launch.

Dalli underlined that we must continue to prioritise environmental conservation in all facets of our life, including during the holiday season.

The Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise and its entities have transformed the park into a Christmas village which will offer visitors games, traditional Christmas food and drinks, and festive entertainment.

Children will also be greeted by popular Christmas characters such as Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

A part of the park has been transformed into the Enchanted Forest, where families can walk and admire environmentally-themed characters and lighting structures.

In this Christmas village, visitors can also find more information on how Christmas can be celebrated in a sustainable way.

The programme of Christmas in the Park’s daily activities is available on christmasinthepark.mt. On weekdays, this Christmas village is open from 5pm to 10pm. On weekends and public holidays, the entertainment in the Park starts at 10am and continues until 10pm.