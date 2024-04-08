Moviment Graffitti demands action against illegal swimming pools in Qala ODZ

Moviment Graffitti has said it will resort to direct action if steps aren’t taken against the construction of illegal swimming pools in Qala's Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

The activist group sent a pointed letter to key government figures, including the Prime Minister, the Planning Minister, and the CEO of the Planning Authority, urging decisive steps to rectify the situation and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The controversy centers around swimming pools constructed by Joseph Portelli in Qala's ODZ, despite the definitive revocation of their permit by the Court of Appeal on March 13.

Moviment Graffitti, in collaboration with the Qala Local Council, had pursued legal action resulting in the court's decision. Despite this, the structures were completed due to what the organisation describes as "absurd laws" and questionable decisions by authorities.

READ ALSO: PA set to revoke condition excluding ODZ swimming pools in Qala

Moviment Graffitti asserts that this approval was part of a segmented project designed to sidestep comprehensive scrutiny and violated planning policies.

They added that the problematic practices extend beyond Qala, noting the court's concurrent revocation of permits in Sannat, where construction had also concluded.

Moviment Graffitti referenced Prime Minister Robert Abela's commitment to legislative reforms that would halt development permits until appeals are resolved. However, they said tangible progress on these reforms has yet to materialise, with only a contentious public consultation being issued.

Consequently, Moviment Graffitti has issued the below demands:

1. Immediate Action: The relevant authorities are called upon to announce and execute concrete measures to dismantle the illegal swimming pools in Qala's ODZ and restore the site to its original state within a stipulated timeframe, financed by the developer.

2. Legislative Reform: The government is urged to promptly amend planning appeal laws to safeguard the rights of appellants and ensure that developments remain on hold until appeals reach a definitive conclusion.

In the event of an unsatisfactory response by April 22, Moviment Graffitti warned of potential direct actions in collaboration with concerned communities and organizations across Malta and Gozo to rectify what it views as a severe injustice against the environment and the people of these islands.