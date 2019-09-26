[WATCH] Birgu marina gets new seabin

Birgu marina gets 10 new seabins

A new seabin structure was inaugurated at the Birgu marina on Thursday and ten others will be launched in different ports around Malta in a bid to clear the water from debris and microplastics.

Norwex Malta, operating for more than 13 years in Malta, have been tasked with sponsoring the seabin technology; water is sucked from the surface and passes through a catch-bag inside the bin, which acts as a filter. A submersible water pump then pumps the water back out into the marina, leaving litter and debris trapped inside the catch-bag to be disposed of later.

Besides the one installed at Birg, a total of 9 other seabins have been approved and funded. These will be located in Pietà, St Julian’s, Birgu, Msida, Marsaxlokk, Marsascala, Ta’ Xbiex, Kalkara and Gżira.

The seabins are self-sustaining and do not need manpower for operation.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Silvio Parnis and Public Cleansing Parliamentary Secretary Deo Debattista were present for the inauguration.

"Among other initiatives, we believe that this installation of new seabins is necessary, because these provide a holistic solution for the reduction of waste in our sea and also for reducing the damage that this waste is doing to the marine ecosystem," Parnis said.

Debattista said that the Cleansing and Maintenance Division will enter into an agreement with the eNGO Żibel, to maintain these bins.

“As a division we will be collecting detailed statistics on the amount and the kind of waste collected, this will help us better understand the cleanliness-levels at sea," he said.