A purrfect display of cattitude – the Malta International Cat Show in pictures

maltatoday
18 July 2020, 11:12am
by MaltaToday Staff
Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa

More than 60 cats will be filing their claws and plumping up their fur this weekend as the Malta Feline Guardians Club returns with its International Cat Show.

Photo: Godfrey Massa
Photo: Godfrey Massa

There will be many breeds to admire, from Bengals, to British shorthair, Devon Rex, Exotics, Kurilian Bobtail, Japanese Bobtail, Mainecoons, Oriental shorthairs, Persians, Ragdolls, Siberians, and many more.

Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa

After a quiet period following the COVID-19 pandemic, the club is excited to be back in action and it has invited World Cat Federation judges from Belarus, Italy, Spain and Belgium to deliver their assessment during this show.

Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa

For the first time in Malta, MFGC is holding a Double Judgement Show giving cat owners the opportunity to still clinch a title, even if they can only participate on one day.

Photo: Godfrey Massa
Photo: Godfrey Massa

The cat show is being held this Saturday and Sunday at the Renaissance Hall, Montekristo Estates, between 10.30am and 7pm. Entrance is free.

Photo: Godfrey Massa
Photo: Godfrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godrey Massa
Photo: Godfrey Massa
Photo: Godfrey Massa

