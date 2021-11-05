Illegal bird trapping: 211 finches and 60 clap-net traps confiscated since September

211 finches and 60 clap-net traps have been confiscated since mid-September following reports by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS).

CABS said the police were able to to identify at least 25 offenders.

The live birds included Hawfinches, Linnets, Chaffinches, Greenfinches, Goldfinches, Larks and Serins. In the last eight days, six poachers have been arrested, and 33 large unregistered clap-nets and 131 live finches were confiscated from unregistered trapping sites.

CABS praised the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) from the Malta Police Force for their cooperation and rapid action on the reports. But it complained that frequent reshuffles and transfers within the police may hamper the effeciency of the EPU in proportionally tackling widespread cases of wildlife crime.

“We understand that the outstanding track records of some particular EPU officers are a thorn in the [side] of the poaching community who use their political sway to prevent them from fullfilling their duties,” CABS Press Officer Axel Hirschfeld stated. “This is totally unacceptable and yet more evidence that this government is determined to appease poachers at all costs to ensure their votes in the upcoming election.”

On Thursday, two men filmed by CABS illegally trapping finches close to Tal-Merħla in Spring 2019, were fined €1,500 each, after admitting to the charges. The court also ordered the revocation of their trapping licences for two years. After the court session CABS staff were handed out summons to testify in a total of 18 additional court cases against poachers caught between 2018 and 2020. The cases are scheduled to be heard by Magistrate Elaine Mercieca in January 2022.

“We are pleased that finally these men will be held accountable for their irresponsible behaviour and will receive justice,” CABS Wildife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows said. Burrows said she expects at least 32 additional trappers to be taken to court for offences documented by CABS in 2020 and Spring 2021.