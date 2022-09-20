Qawra Point made nature reserve in bid to ban illegal hunting

The minister for environment has designated Qawra Point, a notorious spot for poaching, as a nature reserve.

The move by minister Miriam Dalli comes a year after Birdlife Malta reiterated the need to turn the area into a nature reserve, after the killing of Greater Flamingos at Qawra Point.

As a nature reserve, Qawra Point will now be protected notwithstanding any deliberate or accidental cause that could damage the environs, and the area will banned for vehicles, hunting and trapping, or any other activity that could negatively impact the biodiversity or integrity and landscape of the reserve.

As a nature reserve, there will be also a ban on any loud music or any excessive noise or light, open fires, or any commercial activity without a permit.

Any offences will be punishable first by a €750 fine for each damaged or killed specimen in the area, to a maximum of €5,000; or €1,500 in the case of a second or subsequent offence up to €10,000, or even a two-year prison sentence.

Qawra Point is a small islet is very well placed for migratory birds to find refuge on and with its vicinity to BirdLife Malta’s Salina Nature Reserve, birds coming in or out of the reserve have been targeted by hunters in this area.

The area is close to the residential area of Qawra and many residents have complained about the continuous illegal use of bird callers.

Even bathers feel unsafe with hunters aiming their guns at water birds.

BirdLife had in the past presented the government a guardianship deed agreement to take over the area, however this had to be refused until hunting is banned from the area.