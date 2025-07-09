Maltese Honey Bee foundation launches action plan to protect national insect

The Foundation for the Conservation of the Maltese Honey Bee has launched an action plan for the preservation of the national insect.

“Announced on 1 July, this initiative marks the beginning of a structured and transparent process that will result in a guiding framework for its conservation. At the core of this process are the principles of transparency, participation, and accountability,” the foundation said.

Last year the Maltese Honey Bee was officially declared the country’s national insect, and the foundation said the designation should not be “merely symbolic.”

“This designation must not be merely symbolic and be left at that. It must serve as a catalyst for more meaningful and lasting actions. If we are to secure the future of the Maltese Honey Bee, and with it a thriving and sustainable apicultural sector in Malta and Gozo, we must act decisively,” it said. “Just as a ship requires a map to reach its destination, the conservation of this endemic subspecies for the Maltese islands needs a well-planned, strategic approach.”

The first phase of the process is now underway. A Statement of Intent has been published, outlining the objectives that will guide the development of the Action Plan. The Foundation is now looking outward and actively seeking feedback on the content to ensure that the final plan reflects not just the vision of a few, but the collective voice and aspirations of the broader community.

“We invite all stakeholders including beekeepers, environmental NGOs, educators, scientists, policymakers and members of the public to their input by 30th September 2025,” the foundation said.

The feedback may be submitted here.