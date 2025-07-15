menu

Turtle lays fifth nest of the season at Ramla l-Ħamra

Eggs were laid by turtle Johanna who laid her third nest this season

karl_azzopardi
15 July 2025, 8:59am
by Karl Azzopardi
The eggs were laid by Johanna, who laid her third nest of the season (Photo: ERA)
A turtle laid the fifth nest of the season in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The nest was laid at Ramla l-Ħamra at around 2am, with volunteers on patrol spotting the animal.

(Photo: ERA)
ERA and Nature trust immediately went onsite to confirm the sighting and protect the turtle.

(Photo: ERA)
Once the nest was laid, a microchip check identified the turtle as Johanna hence making this her third nest this season. The turtle has already nested at Ramla l-Ħamra this season.

 

