Turtle lays fifth nest of the season at Ramla l-Ħamra

A turtle laid the fifth nest of the season in the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The nest was laid at Ramla l-Ħamra at around 2am, with volunteers on patrol spotting the animal.

ERA and Nature trust immediately went onsite to confirm the sighting and protect the turtle.

Once the nest was laid, a microchip check identified the turtle as Johanna hence making this her third nest this season. The turtle has already nested at Ramla l-Ħamra this season.