Tourist complex proposed instead of Kerċem fireworks factory

A planning application has been submitted to demolish a fireworks factory in Kerċem and replace it with a tourist complex comprising seven self-catering bungalows with pools.

The proposed development also includes a reception, breakfast area, and extensive landscaping with trees and shrubs.

The application describes the factory as “legally established.” However, an enforcement order against three workshops and other facilities not covered by a permit has been pending since 1999.

As things stand, the development has to be approved under the rural policy of 2014, which generally only allows new dwellings instead of structures that already served as residences in the past.

However, the Rural Policy approved in 2014 does allow exceptions for new uses if they result in a “wider environmental benefit” and can be adequately serviced by the existing road network.

Moreover, approval would mean that a development which, by its very nature, had to be located Outside the Development Zone (ODZ) for safety reasons, is being used as a stepping stone for a more lucrative tourism project.

Gozo also has a number of pending fireworks factory applications including three pending ones in the neighbouring village of Gharb.

The application was presented by Clyde Bantick in his personal capacity. Bantick who declared owning the site, is the Group General Manager at Blue Clay Collection, which forms part of the Agius Group of companies, a company whose directors include property developer Mark Agius.

The plans were submitted by architect Alex Bigeni, one of the most sought-after architects for ODZ developments in Gozo.

The development is being proposed in the vicinity of a protected watercourse known as Wied il-Mans in a pristine area.