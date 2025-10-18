Planning application submitted for Blue Lagoon rehabilitation

A planning application has been submitted for a rehabilitation project on Blue Lagoon.

The application was submitted by the Malta Tourism Authority and Team Blue Lagoon, in collaboration with Mizzi Studio.

The rehabilitation project aims to restore degraded landscapes, improve safety and accessibility, while safeguarding the delicate ecosystems in the area.

Team Blue Lagoon and Mizzi Studio said they will maintain open communication channels to update NGOs, local stakeholders and community representatives of the proposals and design rationale.

The proposal will now move forward through the full planning process, which includes continued consultations with the Environment and Resources Authority, the Planning Authority, and all other relevant stakeholders.

Foreign and Tourism Minister Ian Borg said the team is looking forward to supporting the planning and environmental authorities in the coming process. “Let’s make sure that we maintain this momentum to implement this visionary rehabilitation as soon as possible.”

Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, said the project hopes to set “a higher standard for sustainable tourism” in Malta. “Through this initiative, we are reaffirming our dedication to creating a tourism model that celebrates Malta’s natural and cultural heritage while ensuring long-term environmental stewardship.”

What’s being proposed

The proposals include the removal of kiosks from the main shoreline of the Blue Lagoon to open up a 200-metre scenic walkway with improved accessibility.

Around 35,000 square metres of garigue landscapes will undergo ecological restoration and be protected by rubble walls and conservation measures.

Vessel operations will be relocated to safer docking areas outside the main swimming zone, which itself will be expanded by 5,600 square metres, a 20% increase that incorporates extensions trialled this summer.

Degraded areas and existing building sites will be repurposed to house low-lying visitor facilities, including seating, information points, food and beverage outlets, sanitation services and waste management infrastructure.

To ensure sustainability, 840 square metres of new structures will be topped with green roofs, while 880 square metres of unsafe concrete platforms and irregular structures will be removed.

The development will make use of natural and reconstituted limestone, reed (qasab) and locally engineered composite materials.

Food and beverage operations will also be reorganised to focus on locally sourced produce, reusable cups and biodegradable packaging.