New Valley Road roundabout approved

The Planning Board has unanimously approved the construction of a new roundabout on the exit (off-ramp) leading to the Santa Venera roundabout along Valley Road, Msida.

The project, which aims to improve both road capacity and safety, will take up approximately 357sq.m of existing agricultural land and landscaped areas in the undeveloped stretch flanked by two large reservoirs on either side of Valley Road.

None of the oak trees within the nearby tree protection area will be affected, although some trees and shrubs in the existing landscaped zones will be impacted.

According to the project architect, the new roundabout will increase the road capacity of both the St Philip Hospital junction and Valley Road itself. He added that works are not expected to commence immediately.

During the meeting, an architect representing a neighbouring petrol station, expressed concern about its impact on access to and from the fuel station. To address the problem, he proposed relocating the roundabout further north.

However, the project architect ruled out a change in location, while noting Infrastructure Malta’s willingness to discuss possible improvements to the station’s access.

According to documents submitted by Infrastructure Malta, the new roundabout is intended “to address, improve, regularise, and channelise the traffic movements” at this junction.

It is also expected to enhance road safety by addressing limited forward visibility and serving as a traffic-calming measure, since vehicles will need to reduce speed at the roundabout deflection. At present, there is no defined junction design, which Infrastructure Malta says contributes to a higher accident risk in the area.

The boundary walls facing the agricultural zone will be built using traditional rubble wall construction, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent overspill onto adjacent farmland. Plans also include an upgraded stormwater drainage system.