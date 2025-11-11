Planning tribunal confirms Hili Ventures' Comino development

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) has confirmed the Planning Authority’s decision to allow a new 140-bed hotel and 16 serviced bungalows in Comino.

The tribunal on Tuesday rejected an appeal filed by nine major environmental NGOs against the permit issued last April for the controversial Comino redevelopment by Hili Ventures. The project will replace the existing hotel and bungalows in San Niklaw Bay and Santa Marija Bay, respectively

The environmental groups had argued that the redevelopment breaches Comino’s status as a Natura 2000 Special Area of Conservation (SAC), involves extensive excavations for 41 swimming pools and the destruction of legally protected garigue areas.

They also argued that an increase in gross floor area of up to 4,000sq.m, violates local plan safeguards prohibiting intensification of development on the site.

In rejecting the appeal, the tribunal ruled that site-specific local plan policies for Comino take precedence over general restrictions on ODZ development.

The EPRT concluded that the development conforms to Policy GZ-GHJN-8 of the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, which encourages the rehabilitation and redevelopment of existing tourist facilities in a manner compatible with the environment. While acknowledging that a 2,360sq.m increase in gross floor area, the tribunal noted this was offset by the restoration of 8,244sq.m of previously disturbed land.

The tribunal also dismissed environmental concerns, including those on the excavation of 41 swimming pools. According to the EPRT these concerns had already been addressed in previous decisions by both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which upheld the Environment and Resources Authority’s conclusion that the Natura 2000 site’s integrity would not be adversely affected if mitigation measures were implemented.

But in its decision, the tribunal confirmed that the project will involve the loss of current garigue habitat which is legally protected. This claim was corroborated by a study carried out by ecology expert Jonathan Henwood. But the tribunal also noted that the loss of 1,220sq.m will be compensated for by an ecological restoration plan for other garigue areas on the island.

Consequently, the tribunal confirmed the permit as lawful, justified, and compliant with environmental and planning legislation.