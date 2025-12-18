Mosta residents cite Ian Borg’s draft law to oppose hotel

Residents of Triq il-Kungress Ewkaristiku in Mosta are formally opposing a proposed four-star boutique hotel, arguing that the development would contravene both existing policies and a new policy on building heights for hotels included in a draft law recently presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Ian Borg.

The application, submitted by architect Mariello Spiteri, proposes converting existing offices and a dwelling into a six-level hotel with 19 guest rooms, reception and lobby areas, a bar and restaurant, spa facilities, terraces, landscaped vertical gardens, and an outdoor pool.

Spiteri, who owns the office block, served on one of the Planning Authority’s deciding boards between 2014 and 2019. He is listed as both the applicant and architect for this project.

Two setback floors—barely visible from some angles but more prominent from others—have already been allowed under a permit issued in 2007, with minor changes approved in 2021 and 2023. The current application proposes an additional setback floor, increasing the building’s visual prominence.

In their objection, a group of residents, backed by NGO Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar, specifically cite the draft legislation proposed in November 2025 by Ian Borg.

The draft law stipulates that applications exceeding maximum permitted heights under Local Plan Height Limitation maps should not be considered. Currently, hotels can benefit from two extra floors, but this policy does not yet apply to Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs).

The property is partially located within Mosta’s UCA, where surrounding buildings are mostly two-storey townhouses with minor recessed floors. Residents insist that since the proposed development lies partly in the UCA, the present policy already excludes additional floors.

“Although one might argue that the upper floors are set back from the façade, this does not mitigate the fact that the wall remains highly visible from several points along the street due to its exposed position and the absence of adjoining development to screen it. For neighbouring residents, the blank wall constitutes a permanent eyesore, dominating their outlook,” the objection reads.

The local plan sets the building height at two floors (11.40m) at the front and 17.50m at the rear, outside the UCA. The proposed hotel would reach a maximum height of 20 meters, including the setback floors.

Beyond visual concerns, residents warn that a 19-room hotel would increase traffic, exacerbate limited parking, and intensify refuse collection challenges, including additional delivery and service vehicle movements.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) has not objected in principle to the change of use but raised reservations about demolition at ground-floor level and rooftop additions. The SCH has requested detailed photographs and a Works Method Statement to ensure sensitive treatment of the historic fabric, and rooftop interventions are recommended to remain within the Development Zone to avoid setting a precedent for intensive development within the UCA.