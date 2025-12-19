Moviment Graffitti launches crowdfunding to appeal db tower height increase

Environmental NGO Moviment Graffitti has announced a crowdfunding initiative to fund a legal appeal against the Planning Authority’s approval of an additional 13 storeys on the db development in Pembroke.

In a statement, the organisation said it would be working together with residents, civil society organisations and local councils to challenge what it described as a “shameful” decision. However, it warned that the appeals process involves significant legal and professional costs that cannot be met without public support.

The crowdfunding campaign aims to raise €7,000 to enable Moviment Graffitti to pursue legal action against the Planning Authority’s decision. Members of the public are being invited to contribute either through an online donation platform or via bank transfer.

Moviment Graffitti criticised the db project as a symbol of what it called “government-sponsored, endless greed”, arguing that the developer has already benefitted extensively from public land while causing serious impacts on residents, the natural environment and historical buildings.

The organisation recalled that the original project, which includes a hotel and two towers adjacent to residential areas in Pembroke, was approved despite tens of thousands of objections and opposition from three local councils. Under the initial permit, the towers were set to rise to 17 and 18 storeys. The latest decision would see them increased to 23 and 25 storeys respectively, even though construction on the original towers has not yet begun.

According to Moviment Graffitti, the approval of additional floors undermines the integrity of the planning process, as it allows developments to be intensified through successive applications after permits have already been granted.

The NGO also pointed to the original approval being linked to plans for a tunnel intended to manage traffic generated by the development. It said it has since emerged that this tunnel will not be built, raising further concerns about the basis on which the project was sanctioned.

Moviment Graffitti said it remains confident that, with public backing, it can continue to challenge what it views as unjust and damaging development decisions, and urged people to support the appeal through the crowdfunding campaign.