PA approves extension of southern Għadira beach

The Planning Authority has approved the expansion of a part of the southern beach at Għadira Bay by 10 metres as part of a ‘pilot study’ preceding an extension of the entire beach.

The project will allow the authorities to study the impacts of the extension before considering a much larger plan to extend the whole of Għadira by 20 metres as proposed in 2018.

The pilot project will result in the extension of the beach by 1,200sq.m through dredging of sand from other parts of the bay.

Sand will then be pumped out on the beach and shifted accordingly using appropriate machinery.

Before the wider extension of the beach is considered, the pilot project will be monitored over a minimum of three seasons “in order to gather sufficient data” to compare with mathematical modelling.

The pilot project involves the construction of a groyne – a low, partly submerged wall built to check sand erosion deemed essential for the stability of the extended beach.

The groyne will be constructed on the central rocky shore area, which had previously been identified for a beach concession for the Danish village in an application withdrawn in 2019.

The aim of the beach expansion project, according to Projects Plus, the government agency responsible for the project, is to enlarge the beach so as to be able to accommodate more visitors and avoid overcrowding, while offering “a sustainable solution for the ever-increasing influx of tourists” and restore lost sand due to erosion from the beach in recent years.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage approved the works after being reassured that the proposed works would have no impact on cart ruts found on the rocky area and after photomontages were presented showing the limited visual impact of the new groyne.

The groyne will be located entirely on the seabed, will not extend onto the rocky shore and will not involve any rock excavation.

A silt curtain will be erected during the works to avoid ecological damage due to increased turbidity while machinery and material will be not be allowed to be placed on sensitive habitats.