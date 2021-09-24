Health says no to Addolorata crematorium over lack of operational rules

There are yet no rules that can regulate the way crematoriums in Malta will work, an objection filed by the Environmental Health Directorate reveals.

The directorate is objecting to a crematorium proposed on a site adjacent to the national Addolorata cemetery, because legislation regulating the actual operations of crematoriums “is not yet in force”.

Malta approved a law allowing cremation in May 2019, but regulations governing the actual operations of such facilities, including rules on the type of fuel which can be used, still have to be approved.

The crematorium was proposed on a 7,600sq.m plot of agricultural land to the south of the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The area, known as tal-Ħorr, is outside development zones and designated as an area of high landscape value and a strategic open gap between urban areas.

The application was presented by Johann Camilleri on behalf of Active Group Limited. The company also declared full ownership of the entire site.

The Paola local council, through its architect Jesmond Mugliett, is also objecting to the development, describing it as “premature”.

The council notes that there are as yet no regulations establishing the appropriate standards or operations and management of a crematorium, describing this as a “planning vacuum”.

“In the absence of Maltese laws and regulations establishing the manner how crematoria can be operated and managed in Malta, there are no official standards against which eventual studies for this application could be checked. The application is thus premature and should not be considered further,” the council said.

The council also questioned the suitability of a crematorium in the proposed ODZ location, and raised concern on the absence of detailed information on matters like what kind of fuel will be used for incineration. “This application should be refused due to the proximity of the site to a scheduled monument (Addolorata Cemetery and Church) and the impact on humans due to the proximity of the site to large urban communities (Paola, Tarxien, Sta Lucia and Luqa).”

The Tarxien local council has also lamented the lack of information, particularly with regards to emissions from the crematorium, and said it will only take a position on the proposal when all studies are made available to the council.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has also expressed concern about the intensification of development in this highly archaeologically sensitive area, noting also the site’s close proximity to the scheduled Addolorata Cemetery.

The Environment and Resources Authority has also called for more information and is insisting that the proposed development only includes only “what is really reasonably essential for a crematorium that should serve as a national facility”.

Plans foresee the development of a crematorium complex over two underground levels and a ground floor. Apart from the cremation area, the development will also include two mortuaries, a multipurpose hall, a reception area, two viewing rooms, a cold room, five columbaria and other ancillary facilities. No existing trees will be felled but existing rubble walls will be demolished or altered.

A previous application by the same company had been refused in June 2018, before the passing of the law permitting cremations.

While recognising the need for alternative funerary techniques, the PA’s case officer had noted that the site for the development does not form part of the area identified by the local plan for cemetery extensions. At the time, consultation with the relevant health authorities indicated a lack of legislation on the operation of a crematorium.