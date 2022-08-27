FAA objects to Transport Malta's plans for offices, restaurant on Ta' Xbiex seafront

The environmental NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar is objecting to the construction of offices and a restaurant on the Ta’ Xbiex seafront, saying the plans violate the need for open spaces.

Transport Malta, the applicant, is seeking to build offices, meeting rooms, a shop and a restaurant between the Gzira Gardens and the yacht marina quay.

TM had previously abandoned a controversial plan for building the structures inside the Council of Europe Gardens.

FAA said the project would be depriving the public of around 585sq.m or half a tumolo of public land. It said that the development site is part of the green lung of the Gzira Gardens and part of the Valletta Fortifications Area of High Landscape Value, with the structure blocking views of the Valletta UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“Transport Malta, the applicant, should be looking after the public’s transport needs, and not applying for the construction of restaurants for the benefit of the few,” the NGO said.

It said there was no need for more restaurants and office spaces in the area and that if the permit was granted, it would lead to other offices and restaurants blocking the Ta’ Xbiex shoreline.

The local plans designated the area as a public open space, not a developable area. FAA said the project would reduce the promenade linking Sliema to Gzira, Ta' Xbiex and Msida to a narrow 2m pathway, while two-way traffic will be funnelled into a 3m bottleneck.

“The design eliminates about 70 car spaces, thereby exacerbating an already desperate parking situation on Ta’Xbiex Seafront where there is an acute shortage of parking spaces for residents, berth holders to two marinas, office staff and clients in both Ta’ Xbiex and Gzira,” FAA said.

It emphasised that the Gzira Gardens should be the main focus of the application, as there was no indication of any upgrade in terms of layout, planted areas or trees to be affected.

“Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar urges Ta’ Xbiex an Gzira Local Councils as well as the general public to call for this application to be refused, as open public spaces are scarce in the area and should not be built up and taken over for commercial purposes. Green areas are to be protected and enhanced for our quality of life, not built upon,” the NGO concluded.