Rabat Saqqajja hotel permit revoked

A building permit issued by the Planning Authority for a hotel below Mdina has been revoked after permission was granted before geological studies were done.

The planning appeals tribunal has revoked the permit issued to Dominic Micallef for an 81-room hotel on the site of the former Tattingers nightclub. The permit had been issued in April 2021 but objectors appealed the decision.

The tribunal has asked the PA to prepare a new case officer report, taking into account the new studies on the geological impact of the development.

The permit for the hotel on five floors at Saqqajja Hill in Rabat was approved with the condition that more geotechnical studies are carried out before the commencement of works.

But the Tribunal upheld the objectors’ argument that the ground investigation and geoctechnical report presented by the developers following the issue of the permit should have been presented before the project was green-lighted. Objectors argued that the geological studies could raise design issues which have to be addressed before plans are approved.

The tribunal has called for more studies on the impact of the excavation of an underground passage near the Loġġa tal-Palju to ensure that no irremediable damage is done to the national heritage.

Moreover, the tribunal has asked for the submission of a restoration method statement which describes in detail the restoration works proposed on a revetment wall impacted by the project.

It also asked the developers to eliminate reference to a cistern indicated in their plans simply as its existence was not confirmed.

Residents had disputed the existence of a large cistern identified in plans, arguing that in its absence, excavations will be deeper than those proposed.

The tribunal also called for greater attention to the design of the new hotel insisting on more consultation with the design advisory committee and has even called on the PA to accept submissions from third parties on this regard.

The appeal was filed by Din l-Art Ħelwa, Moviment Graffitti and The Archaeological Society.