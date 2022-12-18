Tuna farms eyeing growth to move 4.6km off Qala

A north aquaculture zone 4.6km from Qala could host two tuna pens belonging to AJD Tuna and Malta Mariculture, a public hearing on 19 January will determine.

Formerly located in St Paul’s Bay and off the Comino coats, the pens had already been relocated to a nearby area – 7.6km off Qala – in 2017 to minimise coastal impact after their permits were revoked in 2016 over environmental infringements.

The present plans will locate the new fish-farm zone off Qala and 5.7km from Mellieħa, at a distance within the limits of an agreement between the Environment and Resources Authority and the Department of Fisheries.

The latest proposal will now establish a permanent aquaculture zone in the north of Malta, in line with country policy.

The pens will house a total biomass of 6,000 tonnes of tuna, but the amount of cages may vary according to caging requirements by ICCAT (International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna).

The two companies however have permits from the Department of Fisheries to house 3,300 tonnes in the two pens, meaning the new zone will accommodate future growth of the tuna – something also dictated by ICCAT quotas.

The Planning Authority’s case officer report anticipates that these plans will “further reduce the concentration of aquaculture activities in inshore waters, relocate potential polluting activities and reduce the conflicts with other maritime and tourist uses.”

An Environment Impact Assessment for an aquaculture zone around Sikka l-Bajda was carried out in 2019, but in 2020 the agriculture ministry had started a review of the fish-farm relocation off Gozo.

“The ministry is concerned with both the location chosen which is close to touristic and environmentally sensitive areas, principally Ħondoq Bay in Qala and the island of Comino, and also with the increase in size of the area indicated,” a spokesperson had said.

“The current fish farming zones already serve the industry well and a further expansion does not seem justified. Once the review is complete the ministry will be making a final determination as to whether amend the application as it stands or withdraw it completely.”

The ERA’s clearance carried conditions for regular monitoring by the authorities and avifauna experts, and controls on the individual operations.

Birdlife Malta had expressed concern on locating fish-farms in a marine protection area (MPA) which includes important bird colonies.

One of the major concerns identified in the EIA was the uncertain impact on bird populations, although the operations “are restricted to a small portion” of the MPA.

ERA concluded that the proposed development is unlikely to have significant residual impacts on the environment, especially when considering the distance from the nearest shore and the depth of the seabed.

In reaction to the news, Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg noted that this is not the first time that this issue had been raised.

"In fact, a few years ago a similar application was made and since then we have not heard anything. Personally, I have already started working on it and I already have two meetings planned for tomorrow to get some advice. As a council we have already agreed that we should take the necessary steps to object."