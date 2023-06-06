PA approves development on Nigret farmland

The Planning Authority’s Executive Council has unanimously approved the development of 11,590sq.m plot of farmland in the Nigret area in Żurrieq defying a public outcry in the locality.

The land in question was added to the development zone in the extension of building boundaries carried out in 2006. But a zoning application like the one approved today is still a requirement to determine what kind of development can be allowed. Following today’s approval the permit still needs the endorsement of the Planning Minister.

In the early hours of Tuesday, unknown individuals plastered protest banners onto the Żurrieq district offices of ministers Miriam Dalli and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Both were elected on the fifth district.

The application has been presented by Grand Property Holdings Ltd, a company whose directors are James Barbara and Jason Mifsud, whose architect is former Planning Minister George Pullicino.

During the meeting project Architect George Pullicino referred to a similar application approved five years ago on land which he claimed is “double the size” of this one which attracted only one objection. While saying that he respected NGOs he expressed his surprise that those objecting to this application had missed this application. The application (PC 17/2008) was approved in 2018 on 18,500 sq.m of farmland.

The former Minister also referred to a similar application approved last year on an adjacent 3,400sqm agricultural plot

“The PA should apply the same yardstick it applied on other neighbouring and adjacent lands.”

Pullicino insisted that it was parliament which included the land in the development zone and the Authority was only expected to set planning parameters with regard to road development and building heights.

Lawyer Claire Bonello referred to the loss of agricultural land. She referred to a cabinet memo which guided the rationalisation process which states that no development should be allowed on irrigated arable land (raba saqwi). She also referred to the SPED the highest ranking planning policy whose policies protect agricultural land.

She also referred to a court sentence issued in 2021, which confirmed the legality of the extension of boundaries in 2006, while stating that approval of requests for development on rationalisation sites is not automatic, especially when development impacts on agricultural land.

Pullicino insisted that the memo only excluded irrigated arable land (raba saqwi) and the land in question although agricultural was not irrigated land.

Bonello rebutted that no such distinction between irrigated agricultural land and other agricultural land in the SPED which is the highest ranking planning policy.

Architect Tara Cassar referred to the lack of respect for the site context and the lack of transition zones.

“Although the site was included in the development zone, there is no obligation to develop the whole site with five storey buildings.”

Claria Cutajar from Moviment Graffitti insisted that the permit should be assessed under the SPED policy which over rules development on agricultural land.

Various speakers referred to the lack of transparency with regard to the documentation related to land ownership.

Wayne Flask asked whether board members are ready to take personal responsibility for their decision. To this, the council’s chairman replied that council members were not personally responsible but the Authority is collectively responsible for its decisions. None of the board members felt the need to defend their position in favour of the development before the vote was taken.