Attard supermarket plans withdrawn

An application for a supermarket and apartments on a vacant plot a short distance away from the official residence of the US ambassador, has been withdrawn after a case officer recommended refusal.

A decision was scheduled for last week but during the sitting the applicant informed the board that the application was being withdrawn.

The proposed supermarket was meant to replace the existing Scotts Supermarket in Triq l-Ghenba, Attard which lacks any parking provision.

But the case officer had recommended refusal arguing that this kind of commercial development cannot be allowed in a ‘residential area’ due to the traffic impact and the negative impact on the surrounding area. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had also expressed concern on the visual impact of the proposed five storey development.

The site where the supermarket was proposed consists of a vacant plot of land fronting three roads, namely Triq il-Linja, Triq il-Mithna and Triq Anthony Schembri.

More than 300 residents had objected to the development mostly due to concern on traffic congestion and parking even if the project has three levels of basement garages. Most also objected to the loss of another open space.