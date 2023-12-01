Msida council objects to flats on farmland overlooking Valley Road

The Msida local council is objecting to residential development on an 18,767sq.m site in Swatar between Valley Road, behind the Charles Grech outlet, and Triq Indri Grima above.

The site is presently characterised by thick rubble walls and disused agricultural and natural land.

The site was added to development boundaries in the infamous 2006 extension despite concern that the development would aggravate flooding problems in the area.

But the Msida council contends the area is one of the few green spaces left in this area. It has also pointed out that Ambjent Malta has identified an adjacent site for afforestation.

“Instead of more residential development it makes more sense to devise a plan to sustain the environment through more trees and the restoration of rubble walls, in a way that the area is conserved for future generations.”

This land was included in the extended building zones on condition that residential development consisting of “low density detached buildings” will be limited to 50% of the whole site and that water reservoirs are constructed to buffer rainwater runoff originating at higher ground levels.

The latest plans presented a month ago foresee residential development split in 13 different five storey blocks on a footprint of 7,129sq.m. A further 2,252sq.m will consist of internal pavements and roads. It also foresees a public open space of 5,122sq.m and private open space of 4,265sq.m which together would occupy 50% of the site.

To address flooding concerns due to the take up of a valley side in a notoriously flood prone area, the developers have proposed reservoirs beneath each residential block with a storage capacity of 7,400 cubic meters to be used either as second-class water or to irrigate the green spaces.

According to the developer the landscaped area will have a minimum 20cm of soil which would absorb rainfall. Overflow from reservoirs will be directed to Valley Road by means of ducted pipes.