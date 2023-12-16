Office floors proposed on landmark Savoy building in Valletta

The owners of the Savoy building near the law courts in Valletta want to demolish an existing steel roof on top of the austere post war building.

The planning application also proposes the construction of two new receded floors instead of an existing third storey, increasing the building’s height by about 3m.

The Savoy building housed one of the most popular cinemas in Valletta between the 1950s and 1980’s before being transformed into a shopping arcade.

The original building was demolished along with the Auberge d’Auvergne, which were hit by a German parachute mine during World War II.

As proposed both new floors will be set back from the Republic Street frontage to mitigate the visual impact. The floors will include 1,350sq.m of office space.

The new height will be higher than an adjacent building and will be in line with the highest point of the neighbouring law courts which rises to a maximum of 20.9 meters.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed reservations on the proposed demolition of part of the roof and has asked for a method statement for the proposed intervention, to ensure the stability of the remaining larger part of the same roof.

The SCH is still assessing the other application envisaging the complete removal of the roof and the erection of an additional floor.

The two applications have been presented by Joseph Cortis, a director in Central Business Centres plc which is based in Zebbug.

Earlier this year the Planning Authority had approved an application for the change of use of a number of retail outlets located in the third floor into offices.