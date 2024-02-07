Birkirkara’s Ghar il-Gobon windmill could get its sails back

A private developer is proposing the rehabilitation and restoration of the Għar il-Ġobon windmill in Birkirkara, which is a listed Grade 1 building.

The application proposes the recreation of the mill’s sails and restoration of the façade as well as a restaurant extension instead of the modern accretions to the windmill, and underlying commercial development.

The application was submitted by Michael Xuereb, who declared owning the entire site.

The windmill was built in the late 17th century during the rule of Grand Master Gregorio Carafa. It remained in use until the 1930s. Subsequently its sails were removed and the building was converted into a house.

The windmill in a corner site between Triq il-Vitorja ,Triq Tumas Fenech and the Triq Dun Karm bypass.

The application foresees the removal of the surrounding, relatively modern structures and accretions on the side of the windmill, and their replacement with a two-storey glass extension which will house the proposed restaurant.

It also foresees the excavation of the site to make way for underground sport facilities and a childcare centre. An overlying public garden is being proposed at ground floor level. No excavations are being proposed directly under the windmill.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is commending the proposed “restoration and valorisation” of the scheduled Grade 1 windmill. But it asked the architect to present an excavation method statement to ensure the stability of the windmill during excavation works.

The SCH also wants a restoration method statement to cover both internal and external restoration works to the proposed windmill has .

The SCH proposed that a room, ideally located at the entrance of the windmill, is dedicated for an interpretation centre documenting the history of the windmill.

