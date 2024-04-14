Restaurant proposed on top of Paola parish church

Paola Parish priest Marc Andre Camilleri has presented a planning application proposing the creation of a fully-fledged restaurant on top of the Christ the King Basilica.

The plans foresee the creation of a lounge area, an outside bar area, and a kitchen on the roof space between the two belfry towers.

The application also proposes the construction of a souvenir shop at ground floor level along Triq Il-Knisja and exhibition space within the belfry towers including an “interpretation centre”.

The south tower is already accessible by lift or by a spiral staircase and contains 12 tuned bells made in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The bells’ chambers of both towers also offer uninterrupted panoramic views of the harbour area.

In the application Camilleri acknowledges that he is not the owner of the entire site, while declaring that he has been authorised to carry out the proposed development through “an agreement with the owner” of the site, which in this case would be the Curia.

Plans for extensive restoration works in the church were already approved in 2017. These included the restoration of concrete columns on both sides of the church which were spalling and repairs to the stone mouldings on top of these columns which had several cracks or had detached themselves from the concrete.

Construction works on the church started in 1923 but were interrupted by the Second World War and were only completed in 1959. The church was consecrated by Archbishop Michael Gonzi in 1967.

The plans for the church were drawn by Ġużè Damato an innovative architect who was one of the first to use ferro-concrete, a system of construction using reinforced mortar applied over an armature of metal mesh. It was a technique he learnt from French engineers when living in Tunisia.

The Basilica is built in the shape of a Latin cross and its dome reaches a height of 60 metres. The church also has 19 smaller cupolas located above the side aisles.

Upon being granted the title of a minor Basilica in 2020, a marble papal cross measuring over 3m was raised over the portico.

The Basilica also boasts the largest pipe organ in Malta, consisting of nearly 3,500 pipes.