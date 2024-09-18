Mark Agius applies to reconstruct controversial Qala ruin

Mark Agius, a business partner of Joseph Portelli and owner of the Ta’ Dirjanu supermarket chain in Gozo, has once again submitted an application to "reconstruct and restore" a countryside ruin in the pristine Ta’ Muxi area in Qala.

In 2019, Agius had previously attempted to convert this ruin into a dwelling with a swimming pool.

The approval of the 2019 application led to a major showdown between the Planning Authority and environmental NGOs and the Qala local council, prompting the developer to withdraw the application after an appeal was filed by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). Consequently, the application was withdrawn.

This time, the application, filed by architect Alex Bigeni, who also submitted the previous application, does not include plans for a swimming pool.

Moreover, according to the submitted plans, the scope is limited to the reconstruction of the dilapidated parts of the structure, the rebuilding of a rubble wall around the site, the creation of a beaten earth path linking the property to Triq ta Gafan, and the planting of a large number of trees.

Plans also envisage an extension of the property on areas described as “old ruins.” The plans also refer to a small cave entrance at the lower level which is to remain in its present state.

Curiously the current application also does not propose the use of the ruin as a dwelling, as was foreseen in a permit issued in October 2019.

The application was assessed based on the rural policy introduced in 2014, which allows the redevelopment of ruins if proof of past residential use is provided. In this case, a death certificate dating back to 1921 was submitted as evidence.

Following a storm of controversy after the approval of the villa by the Planning Authority board, Joseph Portelli announced that he had taken a decision to “voluntarily renounce this permit with immediate effect”.

Subsequently the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal dealt a final blow to a permit, declaring that the application as “dismissed”.

The approval and subsequent withdrawal of the 2019 application prompted the government to initiate a reform of the rural policy. However, although a draft policy was released for public consultation in 2020, the policy has yet to be amended.

In June, a PA spokesperson told MaltaToday that the authority is still “assessing the submissions received during the second stage of public consultation”.