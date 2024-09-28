ODZ hotel proposed in Mosta on land transferred by parliament in 2020

A 30-room so-called ‘healing’ hotel with a large outdoor pool and six luxury tents is being proposed outside the development zone in the Busbesija area of Mosta.

The public land covering an area of 7,000sq.m was transferred to GP Borg Ltd by parliamentary resolution that was unanimously approved in July 2020, during the pandemic.

The Busbesija land had been the centre of controversy some years back when the government entertained a proposal for a shooting range that was eventually dropped.

Continued from Page 1

The land lies in the vicinity of the Mount St Joseph Retreat House and is adjacent to the boundary of an Area of High Landscape Sensitivity.

It was leased to the company for 45 years at an annual ground rent of €31,000. The land was the subject of a call for expressions of interest in 2015.

According to a Project Description Statement (PDS) submitted to the Environment and Resources Authority, the development will not extend beyond the area transferred to the company by the government.

It will involve the reutilisation of former military structures and an excavated area beneath them.

However, the development will also result in the loss of existing agricultural land, which is earmarked for pool areas and landscaping. Also, it will require excavation of about 90,000 cubic metres of inert waste.

The site, which was used during World War II as an anti-aircraft static gun position, includes a military training site, nine limestone storage huts, and a mess hall.

The land fell under the ownership of the Maltese government in 1965 when its use reverted to agriculture. The storage huts have since been abandoned and are now in a dilapidated state.

The proposed development will involve the restoration of the existing huts, which will be converted into a reception area, a restaurant/bar, and individual accommodation units. The accommodation will consist of 15 rooms, each with an adjacent 11sq.m private pool. The ground floor will also feature a 150sq.m outdoor pool and deck area, along with six glamping tents surrounded by extensive landscaping.

The area beneath the existing huts will be excavated to accommodate various underground developments, including a kitchen, an additional 15 rooms, and a wellness spa that will overlook an internal courtyard and landscaped area. A second excavated level will provide parking spaces for 24 cars.

According to the PDS, the applicant aims to create a “unique modern sanctuary nestled in nature,” which will include a Manatura Retreat and Spa. This venue promises to offer “holistic, integrated, and lifestyle-oriented concepts for the wellness traveler.” The project’s landscaping is designed to mimic the terracing typically associated with Maltese fields.

During site clearance, the existing store structures, earmarked for restoration, will be dismantled and temporarily moved to a safe storage area before being reconstructed on-site at a later stage.

The PDS report prepared by consultants AIS Environment acknowledges that the development will involve the excavation of agricultural land, which is described as a “major adverse” impact. However, it states the design of the hotel will “blend in with the rural and agricultural surroundings.”

The report also notes that the development will generate more traffic in the area and will result in the uprooting of some existing trees, plants, and shrubs.

While the report does not mention light pollution in the currently secluded area, it does highlight an expected increase in noise levels, particularly when guests use the outdoor facilities.

The report concludes that the restoration of the existing huts and landscaping will “enhance the overall aesthetic appearance of the area.”

The Environment and Resources Authority is still screening the application to determine whether an Environment Impact Assessment is required.

GP Borg Holdings Limited, a ready-mix concrete supplier has over the past years diversified its portfolio, proposing a new hotel facing Marsamxett in Valletta and being awarded a tender issued by the Labour Party to restore and operate the Rialto theatre in Bormla.