Development overlooking Wied il-Għasel set for refusal

The Planning Authority is set to refuse an application to demolish a villa in Mosta and replace it with a medical clinic, gym, and 19 apartments.

The proposed development would see a new building being erected over five floors overlooking the protected Wied il-Għasel valley.

The proposal made by Jarom investments, also includes the construction of a detached dwelling over two floors on 87sq.m of land, located on the pool area of the existing villa. The pool area is outside the development zone’s boundary.

A decision on the development is due on 29 November, but a case officer has outlined four main reasons for refusal. These include the fact that a dwelling is proposed outside development zones and that the building depth exceeds the permissible 30m.

Additionally, the proposed development does not follow the topography of the site and fails to provide a transitional design solution towards the outside development zone (ODZ). The proposed gym is also considered excessive for a residential area.

The Environment and Resources Authority had previously objected to the development, citing encroachment beyond the development zone boundary.

Although the case officer notes that the proposed heights comply with the local plan, since the site overlooks a scheduled valley, it requires a design solution that minimises visual impacts on the ODZ.

Furthermore, the proposed development does not provide any side setbacks away from the valley.

Nearly 100 objections have been against the proposed development.