Planning officer recommends sanctioning of Black Gold’s illegal expansion

A case officer is recommending the regularisation of an illegal extension of the Black Gold bar seating platform despite this leading to reduced pavement space.

Sanctioning the illegal extension means the public passageway along The Strand in Sliema will remain 1.5m wide in breach of a permit issued in 2016.

When the platform was originally approved eight years ago, it required a 2m pedestrian corridor between the bar and the outdoor seating area. However, pedestrians walking along the crowded bar area today have to squeeze through a 1.5m passageway.

The case officer’s recommendation to sanction the illegality overrules a firm objection by Transport Malta. The authority has argued that the reduction in pavement width compromises pedestrian safety. A final decision by the Planning Commission is scheduled for 15 January.

The reduction in the pedestrian corridor resulted from the installation of a larger canopy and the expansion of customer floorspace, which encroached on the public pavement.

The case officer argued that the proposed regularisation affects only “the inner side of the catering area – between the existing catering area and the restaurant,” resulting in a reduction of the inner pedestrian access from 2m to 1.5m. Despite this change, the officer claimed it remains in line with the policy regulating outside catering areas in public spaces.

The case officer acknowledged Transport Malta’s objection concerning pedestrian safety but noted: “However, since the changes being sanctioned are on the inner side of the catering area and the minimum 1.5m pedestrian access is still being respected, the Authority finds no objection to this proposal.”

The proposed changes will result in a 6sq.m increase in customer floorspace, which will require the use of an additional car parking space. This will be compensated through a monetary contribution to the community parking scheme. The reduction in the pedestrian passage width has already increased the seating area from the approved 57sq.m to 63.5sq.m.

In a formal objection, the Sliema council criticised the application, calling it a symptom of the “develop now, sanction later” approach that has characterised previous applications for the same site. The platform itself was regularised in 2016 after being installed without prior approval.

The council highlighted that, while the changes comply with the minimum 1.5m width for pedestrian passages as set by the policy regulating outdoor catering areas, this width is only a minimum and not an absolute rule. The policy also gives permitting authorities the discretion to increase the required width in specific areas.

The council argued that reducing the pedestrian passage to 1.5m would negatively impact “the easy and safe flow of pedestrians,” particularly for wheelchair users and parents with buggies or prams.

Furthermore, the council claimed that the proposed regularisation violates another policy prohibiting seating platforms in areas where “the total pedestrian public footpath is less than 2.1m.”

The council warned that reducing the pedestrian area by 25% in such a crowded location could have serious safety implications, particularly in emergencies or during stampedes.

The council also noted that increasing the outdoor seating area allows the establishment to accommodate more patrons, which results in waiters crossing the public pavement to serve customers. This creates further obstructions to pedestrian traffic.

Residents interviewed by MaltaToday raised broader concerns about the pedestrian experience in such areas.

“Anyone passing through this narrow passage must inhale smoke and endure loud music. Since the whole area is covered by a canopy, it feels like you’re walking through the bar rather than a public space,” an elderly resident said.