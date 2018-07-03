Delimara road works raise fears of mass ‘invasion’

The tarmacking of six kilometres of country paths leading to secluded coves along the Delimara coast is being carried out in the absence of any planning permit and consultation with the Environment and Resources Authority.

This is because no planning permits are required for the resurfacing of existing roads, when this does not entail any widening or changes to the footprint, a spokesperson for roads minister Ian Borg confirmed.

In this case the works are required to upgrade over six kilometres of rural roads between Zejtun, Tas-Silg and Delimara, including the resurfacing of the country roads leading to St Peter’s Pool and Kalanka.

Transport Malta is committed to complete these works “as soon as possible, to provide safer access to this popular beach, by summer”.

Presently the roads offer a bumpy and dusty ride to motorists on their way to the secluded coves on the Delimara coast.

But the development has been described as a double-edged sword by environmentalist Alan Deidun; a member of the Environment and Resources Authority’s board.

While recognising that the road upgrade will make the beach more accessible and less dangerous to cars, it will increase the risks for the ecology of the area.

Deidun warned that the development will increase the “probability of a mass exodus to the bay in summer” and “the probability of littering in the area”. It also increases the likelihood of “the first kiosks and other catering establishments sprouting up in the area.”

Deidun has proposed a ban on kiosks in the area and the beefing up of the litter-collection service on site. But the PA has already approved the reconstruction of the Delimara hotel which will also have its own restaurant open to the general public. St Peter’s Pool presently lacks any such facilities.

A spokesperson for the Roads Minister assured MaltaToday that the existing country roads’ will not be widened or altered through these works. The only exception will be the repair of small sections of existing roadside rubble walls that have “collapsed onto the road, or were damaged, in the past”.

The upgrading of the rural roads between Zejtun and Tas-Silġ, Delimara, Marsaxlokk, Xrobb l-Ghagin, and the Kalanka, Hofriet and St Peter’s Pool bays, forms part of an ongoing effort to improve the infrastructure of rural roads.

“These rural roads are used by hundreds of farmers, as well as by many other individuals who visit rural areas for recreational purposes, such as hiking or swimming”.

Over 60 rural roads will be resurfaced by Transport Malta and local councils through a recently-announced project co-financed by the European Union. Other rural roads will be upgraded through Government funds.