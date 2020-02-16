menu

Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk

Two Maltese passengers who were on board a cruise ship in south east Asia are being held in quarantine as a precautionary measure

kurt_sansone
16 February 2020, 6:23pm
by Kurt Sansone
Two in quarantine over coronavirus risk
Two in quarantine over coronavirus risk

Two Maltese passengers who were on the cruise liner MS Westerdam, which disembarked in Cambodia, are being kept in quarantine as a precaution, the heath authorities said.

The passengers were screened upon their arrival in Malta and are not showing any signs or symptoms of respiratory disease.

The measures were taken as part of the authorities’ precautionary procedures in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The passengers are in quarantine as a precautionary measure and are being followed up by public health authorities,” the statement read.

The world is on alert after a new strand of coronavirus emerged in China that has infected thousands of people. The virus causes flu-like symptoms.

 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Health
Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk
Health

Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk
Kurt Sansone
One in 20 children in Gozo at risk of scoliosis
Health

One in 20 children in Gozo at risk of scoliosis
James Debono
[WATCH] Coronavirus no deadlier than influenza, Maltese health expert says
Health

[WATCH] Coronavirus no deadlier than influenza, Maltese health expert says
Laura Calleja
First human transmission of Chinese virus reported in Germany
Health

First human transmission of Chinese virus reported in Germany
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.