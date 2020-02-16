Two Maltese in quarantine over coronavirus risk

Two Maltese passengers who were on the cruise liner MS Westerdam, which disembarked in Cambodia, are being kept in quarantine as a precaution, the heath authorities said.

The passengers were screened upon their arrival in Malta and are not showing any signs or symptoms of respiratory disease.

The measures were taken as part of the authorities’ precautionary procedures in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The passengers are in quarantine as a precautionary measure and are being followed up by public health authorities,” the statement read.

The world is on alert after a new strand of coronavirus emerged in China that has infected thousands of people. The virus causes flu-like symptoms.