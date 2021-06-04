Joe Pace: ‘Nobody is a saint. Nobody deserves any pedestal’

Dr Joe Pace has been active in Maltese theatre for a long time, with appearances on stage, television and on the radio. He has also created works for theatre as well as some poetry, but the latter is only intended for his own enjoyment. He began publishing his novels a few years ago. His first novel drew heavily upon his medical work but his third work, Papa Aħmed, is completely different. It explores religious themes, which had a great effect on Joe’s family, upbringing and his native land

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Kiss my wife good morning.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

That I would make a good doctor, when I was thinking of not continuing with my studies.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile phone and money.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, dependable, high IQ.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Working on the computerisation from scratch of the Ministry of Health’s services from 1996 to 2011.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

French fries.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

NOBODY is a saint. NOBODY deserves any pedestal.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Computers.

Who’s your inspiration?

My wife; nothing brings her down.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Accepting that question no 7 applies to me too. All my life I have been told to reach for excellence (training, upbringing, etc). Therefore, I find it difficult to accept that I have flaws, and this sometimes has a bad effect on those around me. When the flaws become too glaring that even I have to admit them, I find it hard to cope with the facts.

If you weren’t a writer what would you be doing?

IT professional.

Do you believe in God?

Why?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My deceased parents, just one more time.

What’s your worst habit?

I argue my point too forcefully, loudly.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Too few data points to reach a professional conclusion.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Ralph Fiennes.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Manipulative behaviour.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Die Young (Sabbath).

What is your most treasured material possession?

A place in the mountains.

What is your earliest memory?

My father celebrating a goal for England, possibly 1966.

When did you last cry, and why?

My mother’s funeral.

Who would you most like to meet?

Leeds United’s Premiership winners.

What’s your favourite food?

French Fries.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jon Mallia.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ggantija, to see why it was built.

What book are you reading right now?

Kissirtu Kullimkien, Hija Jigri Wara d-Dinosawri, Small Island.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Too many to mention (I am planning on living for a while longer).

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Generally 1970s & 1980s rock

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Sting, Queen, Leonard Cohen.