Ray Calleja: ‘Time-travel? I’d go to Ancient Egypt. Ideally when things were calm. No drama please!’

A household name with a 40-year career covering television productions, radio, theatre and film across Malta, Ray Calleja took his sabbatical in 2012 to read for a psychology and anthropology degree from the University of Malta. Calleja is currently working as artistic director for the Special Olympics Invitational games 2022 happening in Malta in May. He is also in rehearsal for Teatru Manoel’s production of ‘Ir-Raġel li Ħawwad lil Martu ma’ Kappell’ opening on Friday.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Have a coffee. Then a coffee and after that, a coffee!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t take life too seriously: we are all heading towards the same destination.

What do you never leave the house without?

Keys. It happened a few times and it’s no fun!

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Passionate. Crafty. Curious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My upcoming projects. I really don’t like to dwell on the past.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Coffee.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Always put your 150% into anything you are doing, including attention to others. It comes back tenfold.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A tie! I actually didn’t ask for the price until I got to the cashier – it was too late then, so I paid it!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That time flies!

Who’s your inspiration?

George Lucas. Against all odds he had a story to tell and made it happen.

What has been your biggest challenge?

COVID-19. I love being active around people.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

An engineer of some sort. I love constructing things and solving problems.

Do you believe in God?

Let’s just say there is a good and dark side to the force! Star Wars anyone?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My grandparents, they were a great inspiration.

What’s your worst habit?

Starting too many projects at the same time.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Sleepy. Very sleepy.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Danny De Vito – the height should be about right!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Insincerity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Fly me to the moon.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A painting I bought from Easter Island.

What is your earliest memory?

My grandfather going to work. He was a policeman, I was two.

When did you last cry, and why?

Yesterday. I re-watched Schindler’s List.

Who would you most like to meet?

Dame Judy Dench.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta. In any shape and form.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No favourites. I’m really not a browser.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ancient Egypt. Ideally when things were calm. No drama please!

What book are you reading right now?

‘A Promised Land’ by Barack Obama.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Tour the Nile.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Anything chill.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything chill.