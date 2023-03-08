Edward Thorpe: 'Don’t conform, conforming is boring'

Edward Thorpe is an actor, singer, presenter and voiceover artist. Since moving to Malta in 2017 from the UK, he has been a regular face of the Maltese acting scene and is well known to audiences for his many theatre performances, film appearances and numerous TV commercials. He is currently rehearsing the MADC/Teatru Manoel co-production of Noel Coward’s Private Lives to be performed at the Manoel Theatre opening on 17 March. Well-travelled and creative, Edward is always looking for the next adventure whether on stage, screen or real life.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Press snooze.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t conform, conforming is boring.

What do you never leave the house without?

My wallet, my phone and my keys – very sensible!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Sensitive, quiet, worrisome.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My charity work in Zambia.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Mayonnaise – on everything!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Surround yourself with good people – leave all the others where they belong.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

An Omega Moonwatch.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

A-levels don’t really matter.

Who’s your inspiration?

Honestly, there isn’t just one person who inspires me – anyone who is genuine with no hidden agenda always restores my faith in the world.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Stopping biting my nails.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

Being the chef de patron of my own little restaurant.

Do you believe in God?

No.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

John F. Kennedy.

What’s your worst habit?

Not saying what I feel at the right moment.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I can’t remember.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sean Connery (love the man – RIP).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Arrogance and unfairness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘The Sound of Silence’.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I really don’t own very much as I’ve always been a bit transient – but my souvenirs of countries I’ve visited are very important to me.

What is your earliest memory?

Almost burning the house down.

When did you last cry, and why?

Taking my mum to a dementia care home – the worst day of my life.

Who would you most like to meet?

Any actor who’s played James Bond.

What’s your favourite food?

Thai red curry.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t follow anyone in particular – I find it all a bit weird.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Dealey Plaza, Dallas, 12.20pm, 22nd November 1963.

What book are you reading right now?

I don’t read nearly as much as I should – but at the moment it’s my well-thumbed script for Private Lives.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Curer of dementia and cancer.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Reach one of the seven summits – I’ve got my eye on Kilimanjaro.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I always go back to classics like Simon and Garfunkel and I love singing along to Elvis!!

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

See above!