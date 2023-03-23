Michaela Agius: 'Have courage and be kind. Yes, that is totally from Cinderella'

A medical student by day and a soprano and pianist by night, Michaela has recently been taking to the stage in numerous acclaimed performances, including making her debut as Olympia and Papagena during a series of Opera Galas at Malta’s national theatre, Teatru Manoel. Michaela has given several successful recitals, most notably; Endless Pleasure alongside world-famous Elin Manahan Thomas, A Christmas Concert by Malta Opera alongside renowned soprano Nicola Said, Alba Noctem during Notte Bianca 2019, and Emerging Artists Concert by Festivals Malta in celebration of Valletta 2018. Her most recent achievement was portraying the role of Lucia in a devised operetta by Malta Opera.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Cuddle and feed my bunny.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Have courage and be kind. (Yes, that is totally from Cinderella)

What do you never leave the house without?

Sanitizer.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Spontaneous, empathic, perfectionist.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

When I started learning to accept my faults.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Dance moms and anything dance related (those who know me, know)

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Being kind is the most fulfilling/rewarding thing you could do in life.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I would say ‘my pet rabbit’. He is certainly not a thing, and I did not buy him (I adopted him). However, maintaining and spoiling him for choice with everything he wants has turned out to be the most expensive ‘thing’ I’ve ‘bought’ in the long run!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That not everyone wishes you well.

Who’s your inspiration?

My grandmother. A charismatic, caring, empathic, joyful, and humble person who taught me so much.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Believing in myself.

If you weren’t an opera singer, what would you be doing?

A dancer. 100%.

Do you believe in God?

Yes. God as described by the Catholic faith.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Lucia Popp.

What’s your worst habit?

Picking at my fingers.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Excessively outgoing and confident.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Jennifer Lawrence.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Selfishness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Mozart’s requiem mass in D minor.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My grandma’s floral skirt which I had the honour of wearing for numerous productions including my latest one with Malta Opera.

What is your earliest memory?

Squeezing my then little head in between railings at Bugibba on a sunny day.

When did you last cry, and why?

About two weeks ago dealing with unnecessary stress which I brought upon myself from unnecessary perfectionism.

Who would you most like to meet?

My grandparents again.

What’s your favourite food?

Sushi.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Johnny Depp.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

In the romantic era (1800s) so I could experience a full-on ball with a huge dress.

What book are you reading right now?

Dune trilogy.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To talk to animals.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Make a positive difference in people’s lives.

What music are you listening to now?

The sound of trees rustling in the background (if that classifies as music).

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depends on my mood.