Krista Šujak: 'Life has taught me time and time again to listen to my dearest mother'

She started singing at the age of 5 but Krista Šujak got her first big break taking part in ‘Tra Sogno e Realta’, an Italian television programme on Mediaset. It was a show where more than 7,000 participants put their first foot forward. She made the semi-final stage; leaving her mark with positive comments at every turn. In Malta, Krista has been part of several entertainment events: Misraħ Il-Milied, Sajf ma’ Gaffiero, The Entertainers Singing Challenge and the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza Jr. In 2021, the teenage singer/songwriter was asked to represent Malta at the Sanremo Junior World Finals at the Ariston Theatre, accompanied by the Sanremo Philharmonic Orchestra. Since then, she has continued developing herself as an artist, going onto release three original songs.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is switch on my phone, and check notifications.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I’ve received plenty of good advice, especially from my family, and those close to me. The one which really stuck to mind is to enjoy myself in everything I do.

What do you never leave the house without?

I would definitely never leave the house without my phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

This is hard, but people have often said I am shy, a bit of a perfectionist and cool.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Thus far, I would say singing at the Ariston Theatre. Knowing that some of the world’s most popular artists performed there made the experience all the more special.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

It has to be cracking my bones.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me time and time again to listen to my dearest mother.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I am still a student, so I would have to say that I am yet to buy anything. In saying that, I would like to thank my parents for always making sure I have everything I need.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Being part Croatian, I would have loved to learn the language when I was younger.

Who’s your inspiration?

In the local music industry, I consider Glen Vella to be my inspiration whilst internationally I would have to go with Adele.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Dancing. Back in January, I sang ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ at Kantamaghna, a vocal showcase of talent with DCapitals Big Band, and I worked on this little routine. It’s good to get out of your comfort zone, every once in a while.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I’d definitely be doing gymnastics. I love it!

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Whitney Houston - she was a troubled woman with an incredible voice.

What’s your worst habit?

The one thing that really comes to mind is sleeping till noon.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I have no idea who would play me in a movie. That said, I hope that they’d ask someone who’s able to act, and sing at the same time so that vocals are not dubbed.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Ugh! When people think that they are always right, even when it’s obvious that they wouldn’t be.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I have never thought about it. You’ve got me thinking now.

What is your most treasured material possession?

The first ever singing grand prix trophy I ever won. When taking part in these competitions, you’re competing in large categories with extremely talented people, and for me to have won it was something truly special.

What is your earliest memory?

When we went on a holiday to Pula and my brother flew off the slide and hurt his stomach. I was scared to sleep next to him because of his wound.

When did you last cry, and why?

Back in September of last year whilst watching The Notebook.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would love to meet Harry Styles. If he’s also looking for a collaboration, or a songwriting partner, I definitely wouldn’t say no.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Gaia Cauchi. She’s got style, she’s got grace, she’s talented all around.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go to the future, see what’s in store for me, my family, and those close to me. I would also like to see how the world changes.

What book are you reading right now?

I have no time to leisurely read right now, since I am studying for my exams. That said, I do enjoy a good book every now and then.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Oh! This is easy... invisibility.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

There are a lot of things I would love to do before I die but for some reason I really want to go bungee jumping sometime soon. Mum if you’re reading this, let’s make it happen.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I don’t have a particular style of music I listen to, so I tend to go with the flow and listen to what’s currently on the radio.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I normally hum songs which I would be studying to record, or else perform.