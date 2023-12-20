​Maria Daniela Camilleri: 'If you put your mind to it, everything can be achieved'

Maria Daniela Camilleri, a 21-year-old Maltese honours graduate, has a deep appreciation for music, particularly singing. She also enjoys reading as a hobby and finds solace in nature. Undoubtedly, travel serves as a therapeutic escape for Maria, allowing her to detach effortlessly from life’s challenges.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I’m an early bird. It is usually still dark outside and a bit chilly. I for sure enjoy a hot mug of tea to get my morning started.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you put your mind to it, everything can be achieved. With a little bit of patience and hard work, any goal can be accomplished.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Family oriented, artistic and diligent

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Singing in Malta’s National Theatre with Broadway’s biggest performers.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Snacking on any kind of cheese.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Keep stress levels at a minimum.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My audio equipment.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Appreciate the memories you have with your loved ones because you never know when it will be your last.

Who’s your inspiration?

Celine Dion.

What has been your biggest challenge?

A medical procedure for a health issue I suffered from that left me unable to walk and / or sit comfortably for a couple of months.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I would imagine myself as a digital artist.

Do you believe in God?

I consider myself being agnostic.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would give anything to have met Freddie Mercury, let alone have dinner with him.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking and reaching conclusions.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Depends on the mood beforehand; either depressed and sad, or the biggest party animal.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’ve been told that I look like a younger version of Sarah Paulson from Ratched.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I dislike compulsive liars especially if they are loud chewers.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Anything by Hans Zimmer, but if I had to choose only one, I would choose Time.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Family albums.

What is your earliest memory?

Crying on Santa’s lap at Ir-Razzett tal-Ħbiberija.

When did you last cry, and why?

Difficult to recall with my many mood swings.

Who would you most like to meet?

Corazon Mizzi.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta but more specifically carbonara.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really have a favourite person on social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The United States in the late 1970s.

What book are you reading right now?

Divorced And Deadly by Josephine Cox

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Attend a live Hans Zimmer concert.

What music are you listening to now?

Adiemus by Sir Karl Jenkins

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

A little bit of everything but most