Dan Ganado: 'Being there for my loved ones when they needed it most'

Dan Ganado is a seasoned guitar player for Alien Grace who has been living in Germany for the last few years and thrives in a collaborative and team-based environment. Ganado is currently in rehearsals for his latest project.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Listen to an audiobook in bed.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Be yourself.

What do you never leave the house without?

Headphones/earphones.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Critical, passionate, curious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being there for my loved ones when they needed it most.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

The ‘00s post-grunge band Creed.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be adaptable.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My guitar, a Mayones Duvell 7 Elite MBC.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

No one knows what the f*** is going on.

Who’s your inspiration?

People who create incredible things that only they are capable of creating.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning how to really listen.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

Designing video games.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, but not the “guy floating on a cloud” kind.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My brother.

What’s your worst habit?

Chronic procrastination.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Mischievous when I’m with friends, and contemplative when I’m alone.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Nicolas Cage.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Selfishness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Metal.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My previously mentioned guitar.

What is your earliest memory?

My first day of kindergarten.

When did you last cry, and why?

I had a falling out with someone I love.

Who would you most like to meet?

Jack White.

What’s your favourite food?

Sushi.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really have a favourite, I mostly follow meme pages, art pages, and musicians.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Woodstock 1969.

What book are you reading right now?

A Dance with Dragons by George R.R. Martin.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To fly like Superman.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Create a legacy of art.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Sleep Token, Animistic Beliefs, Polaris, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aretha Franklin.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Metal.