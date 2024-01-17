Christian Bartolo Burlo: 'One thing I wished I knew when I was younger? That everything will be okay in the end'

Christian Bartolo Burlo is a doctoral student in computer science and the founder of thrift.mt. What began as a modest project operated from his grandmother’s residence has now evolved significantly, leading him to the brink of launching a second store in Malta. While pursuing his studies abroad, Christian unearthed his latent creative talents, previously overshadowed by rigorous academic pursuits.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

It has to be a coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The grass is not always greener on the other side. As my supervisor Adrian Francalanza keeps banging about.

What do you never leave the house without?

My backpack.

Pick three words that describe yourself

A problem solver, social butterfly and a creative.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Leaving the country to live abroad for a long period of time.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching reality TV.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To never give up.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Tattoos.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That everything will be okay in the end.

Who’s your inspiration?

Kanye West.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Believing in myself.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

Probably a psychologist.

Do you believe in God?

I’m agnostic.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My great grandma. A precious memory I have is feeding her in her last days before she passed away. I would love to have a conversation with her on what it was like living in her time. From what I hear, she was a superstar at her prime.

What’s your worst habit?

Worrying about things outside of my control.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I barely ever drink, but when I do, all I want to do is sleep.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Ashton Kutcher.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Ignorance.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My way, by Frank Sinatra.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My laptop.

What is your earliest memory?

Visiting Scotland as a child with my parents.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago, with happiness.

Who would you most like to meet?

Elon Musk.

What’s your favourite food?

A well-made risotto.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Gabriel Buttigieg. I find a lot of inspiration from his work.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The year 2500. I want to see if humanity manages to survive.

What book are you reading right now?

David & Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleport anywhere.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Leave a dent in the world.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Old school hip hop.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I’d probably be listening to some podcast.