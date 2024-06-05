Natassja Chapman: 'Focus your energy on the things you can control. Let go of anything else'

Natassja Chapman is a Maltese singer-songwriter who works as a session singer and backing vocalist both locally and beyond (MPO, The Voice Kids Malta, Belinda Carlisle). She recently ventured into the world of theatre playing Fräulein Kost in Cabaret at Teatru Manoel. Currently, Natassja works as a performer with Afterglow Events and will also be performing in Rock & Pop Classics of the 80s and 90s with the Gozo Youth Orchestra at the MCC in October.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Lay in bed a little longer, usually listening to my kids playing together in the next room.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Focus your energy on the things you can control. Let go of anything else.

What do you never leave the house without?

The usual keys, money and phone, then lip balm and my water bottle.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Geeky, creative and loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The cheesy answer would be my family, and also being able to work in the arts when it seems to be viewed as “just a hobby” by so many. It’s tough but definitely rewarding.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Rewatching the Harry Potter movies under a blanket with a big mug of chai and a bar of chocolate. This always puts me back in the right mindset.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Trust your gut! It tends to be right.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I guess this would have to be releasing my own music. A lot of money goes into not just recording but mixing, mastering, paying any session musicians, not to mention the equipment itself and the money spent on a music education. An extension of this is music videos for the tracks, the most recent being the music video for the single Gone by my band RedTower. I’m very proud of the way it turned out, this song means a lot to me and the team at VideoCafe captured the vibe perfectly.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Life is not a race. Things that are meant for you will happen in their own time.

Who’s your inspiration?

My husband. He’s the most creative person I know, constantly coming up with new ideas, be it in music or business ventures and he always seems to do so with buckets of enthusiasm.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to overcome self-doubt. This one’s a work-in-progress.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

I’ve always liked interior design so I’d most probably work in that field. Although I’ve recently dipped my toes into the world of acting and fell in love with it - I’d love to do more!

Do you believe in God?

I believe there’s energy around us. Whether its what people call “god” or otherwise, who knows? I guess that’s why it’s called faith.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

It would be a large dinner table with my late family members. Those who passed when I was too young to appreciate what fascinating conversations we could have about their life, their work and adventures locally and around the world.

What’s your worst habit?

Procrastinating and over-thinking, and consequently being late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Not that I drink much these days but when I did get drunk, I’d just want to dance and have a good time.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’ve been told that I bear a slight resemblance to Keira Knightley and Gal Gadot. Either of them would be incredible.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lying - I can always tell when someone’s lying!

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Farewell by Apocalyptica. I’ve had this song locked down as my literal farewell song since it was released almost 20 years ago.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Kindle. I still prefer physical books (and that glorious book smell!) but the fact that I can carry around such a lightweight and compact library anywhere makes me very happy.

What is your earliest memory?

My family painting and decorating the garage in preparation for my 5th birthday party. My cousin painted Disney characters on the walls, the floor was painted green, my grandmother ran the puppet show and the cake topper was a Barbie dressed in a giant gown which overflowed onto the cake. Definitely a core memory.

When did you last cry, and why?

I mean… I get emotional whenever I watch a touching reel on social media, but other than that, it would have to be a few weeks ago after performing one of the Cabaret shows with a freshly fractured toe. I held it in as much as I could whilst on stage but then it all came flooding out the moment the curtain closed.

Who would you most like to meet?

Amy Lee from the band Evanescence. She’s been a huge inspiration in my songwriting and singing style since they released their first single and I’d love to hang out with her and chat all things music and life in general.

What’s your favourite food?

I’m probably going to sound like a proper old lady but I do love a good soup. The thicker the better! I was the person that after a night of drinking in Paceville would order vegetable soup when the rest of my friends would be digging into a full English breakfast…

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

This is a hard question. My Instagram feed is full of singers and musicians, DIY and home renovation accounts, anything related to books and comedic improv theatre groups. Can’t choose!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to 2012. It was the year of big changes. New experiences and realisations, I moved to a new country, studied and had the best time at a music college, lived in a house full of musicians (I miss our jamming nights so much), and it was where I would meet my now husband.

What book are you reading right now?

The Throne of Broken Gods by Amber V Nicole on Kindle, and Butcher & Blackbird by Brynne Weaver on Audible.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The power to freeze time! That way I can tick off everything on my never-ending to-do list and catch up on some good quality sleep. I also wouldn’t mind the power to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To see that the kids (who’d hopefully be grown adults by then) are happy and thriving, living their own fulfilling lives.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Apart from the mix of songs and genres I need to listen to for work, I’m very much into Willow and Billie Eilish at the moment.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I’m in the shower I’m usually singing songs from Wicked, and whilst working out I’ll listen to whatever’s playing at the gym.