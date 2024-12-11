Thea Aquilina: 'That everything happens for a reason, and God always has a plan for you'

Thea, a 20-year-old Maltese singer-songwriter, has earned top awards at both local and international festivals, including the Sanremo Junior Grand Prix at Italy's Ariston Theatre. She has competed in the Malta Junior Eurovision finals and the Mużika Mużika 2024 semi-finals with her song Kieku Kelli. Thea co-wrote Bloodstream, a semi-finalist in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024. Passionate about creating original music, she collaborates with professionals to compose and perform. Thea continues to grow as an artist, aiming to leave her mark on the music industry.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I usually have my alarm set on my phone, so I switch it off and spend a few minutes on my social media.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To always work hard for your dreams and never give up.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Energetic, bubbly, and positive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Winning Sanremo Junior in Italy when I was only 12 years old was definitely a great kick-start to my musical journey. However, something more recent would have to be performing on the stage of Muzika Muzika. It was one of the best experiences of my life, which I will always remember. It wasn’t just an unforgettable experience from a musical aspect; the connections you build from such journeys are invaluable.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge-watching a good series, especially when it involves crime or a good murder mystery. I also love to watch documentaries about murderers, as I am fascinated by their stories and curious to understand why they did what they did.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That everything happens for a reason, and God always has a plan for you.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

It would probably be a nice holiday. However, since I am still a student, I try to budget everything I buy and think twice before making any expensive purchases.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Don’t force anything in life and let everything come as it is.

Who’s your inspiration?

There are a lot of people that inspire me, but in general, I admire those who started from nothing or almost nothing and became successful through hard work. It is something I deeply respect, and I look up to these individuals because I really value hard work and determination in life.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to juggle a hectic and busy life while still being a student, working a part-time job, focusing on my musical career, and, above all, maintaining my family, friends, and social life as important aspects of my life. I try my best, and I’ve learned a lot over the years, but I still sometimes struggle with time management.

If you weren’t a singer, what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a musician, I think I would be a dancer, specifically in ballroom or Latin dance. I’m really impressed with the technique required for these styles, and I just enjoy watching people dance them.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I think it would be Adele, as I really admire her journey and would love to sit with her and talk about how she became the artist she is today. Apart from that, she seems like the sweetest person, so I think it would be easy to talk to her and connect on an emotional level.

What’s your worst habit?

Being late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m quite a loud person in general, so when I’m drunk, I just get louder.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I would love Anne Hathaway to play me.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I think it has to be dishonesty. I appreciate someone who tells you the truth for your own good.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

It would probably be my original music.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I know it’s a bit cliché, but I think it has to be my phone, as I use it to write reminders, meetings, events, my timetable, etc. Without it, I’d forget half of the things I need to do or attend to. I also use it for maps to get me from one place to another. I already get lost with maps, so God knows where I’d end up without it!

What is your earliest memory?

It’s when I went on a trip to Disneyland when I was around 4 years old with my family and cousins. I remember all the fun and amazing activities we did, and I also remember crying a lot after riding a roller coaster. I think the printed album filled with all the photos helped me cherish those memories from such a young age, which is why I love taking photos and videos of everything I experience in life.

When did you last cry, and why?

While watching a romantic movie. I do love a good romance story every now and then!

Who would you most like to meet?

I would really like to meet Simon Cowell one day because of his incredible influence in shaping the music industry and discovering talented artists. I admire his keen eye for talent and, above all, his honesty and ability to guide artists toward success. I’d love to hear his advice and perhaps get some good tips for the future.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta, especially with seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t really have a favourite person on social media. I just love watching new trends and getting inspiration.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to the 1980s. I really love the music, fashion, and the general way of life back then. I believe that some values from that era are now lost, and I wish I could experience the life my parents describe, to have a taste of their childhood and teenage years.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m not really a bookworm.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

If I could have any superpower, it would be the ability to read someone’s mind to see if they’re telling the truth. Honesty is so important to me, and being able to understand what people are really thinking would help me build stronger, more genuine relationships. Plus, it would save so much time and energy by cutting through any uncertainty.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

One thing I want to do before I die is to create music that resonates with people and builds a community of fans who genuinely appreciate my work as an artist. I want to be able to look back and know that I made a real impact, not just as a performer, but as someone who connected with others through my passion.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Recently, I joined a pop-rock band called Majest!k, and they’ve introduced me to so many rock artists and music that I never really listened to before. So, at the moment, I’m exploring the rock genre a bit.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Literally everything! I have quite a random playlist and enjoy different genres of music, but it’s usually a good pop song that I can’t get out of my head.