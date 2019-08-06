Mark Micallef Costa: 'Take life with a pinch of salt, we only live once'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Press snooze, snooze, snooze and switch off the alarm.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Take life with a pinch of salt, we only live once.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile and sunglasses.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Ambitious, task-oriented and busy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Proposing to my girlfriend. It paved the way to a series of other great achievements in life.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Ritter Sport chocolate (Butter Biscuit).

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be honest with people, speak out if you have concerns, and don’t ever leave anything out. Be open, but do not trust everyone.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My car… till now obviously.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That being young is the best time of your life.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Completing my Master’s degree, whilst juggling my time with work and SterjoTipi.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

I would travel the world and start an online travel agency.

Do you believe in God?

I believe God is an ideal that humans cling to in difficult times and during solitude.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Winston Churchill. I think it will be a nice chat…

What’s your worst habit?

Eating sweets!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

It depends on the setting, level and people I am with.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Tom Cruise perhaps. Pity I don’t drive bikes though. 😊

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who are selfish and have large egos.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Elton John.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I prefer treasuring memories rather than material stuff.

What is your earliest memory?

Going to Amsterdam when I was two years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

My grandfather’s funeral. He was and still is my role model.

Who would you most like to meet?

Boris Johnson.

What’s your favourite food?

Difficult one… I guess spaghetti with rabbit sauce.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Nas Daily.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I guess the 1970s. But only for a short while; I am happy where I am.

What book are you reading right now?

I don’t read much. I prefer TV series and current affairs.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying would be great, especially during traffic (winks…)

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Release more and more music… It is my lifetime goal.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

‘Reflections of Mufasa’ (Hans Zimmer), from the Lion King film.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

MUSE are my all-time favourite band, but at the moment I cannot stop listening to Billie Eilish.