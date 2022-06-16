GO brings back popular Spettur Leonard character with Simpatiċi Spinoff

GO will be launching a new production, l-iSpettur Leonard, a spinoff from the popular series Simpatiċi.

L-iSpettur Leonard was born out of Simpatiċi, a television production by Hermann Bonaci Productions that hit Malta’s airwaves in 1999. The character was a very loved character due to his grumpy antics, but which still made him very amiable.

Last April GO also announced the return of the popular TV series Iċ-Ċaqqufa’s, which fourth season will air exclusively on GO Originals.

“This latest production which will also be made available exclusively for our GO TV customers confirm GO’s commitment to keep investing in Maltese TV productions to continue to bring our customers the exclusive Maltese content they love. In fact, we are delighted to announce that six new productions will be available between October and June 2023,” Alison Mercieca, GO's Senior Marketing Manager Marketing said.

“Supporting the making of six new productions involves a lot of work and close collaboration with various production companies. However, the overwhelming feedback we keep receiving from our customers continues to encourage us to continue investing in more local TV productions,” added Mercieca.

Rodney Gauci, one of the producers of l-iSpettur Leonard recalled how the idea for this spinoff came up during a BBQ with Brian Farrugia who plays Inspector Leonard.

“We were writing a song for a pantomime and we came to the realisation that Malta once again needs some good comedy to lighten up the spirit. L-iSpettur Leonard still enjoys a cult following in Malta so bringing this character back to life with brand new adventures felt the most natural thing to do. After many months of thought and careful preparation, what started as an idea is now about to be launched and we are very proud that this project will be an exclusive GO Originals production.”

L-iSpettur Leonard will be available later on this year on GO’s Tokis, a unique library of Maltese movies and series which to date has exceeded 1000 hrs of content to watch.

“At GO we want to keep bringing more added value to our loyal customers and this is why we shall remain committed to investing in our TV offering,” concluded Mercieca.