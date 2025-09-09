Eddie Hall's 'Battle of the Beasts' to be filmed in Malta

Former World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall will host a TV competition show based in Malta.

The show, Battle of the Beasts, will feature ten of the strongest men in the world who are set to compete in a number of challenges.

The challenges will determine the contestants’ strength, appetite, pain tolerance, endurance, and resilience, as some of the confirmed challenges include a belly flop challenge and a sumo wrestling challenge.

The show will be sponsored by Visit Malta and online gambling site Duelbits.

Eddie Hall made history in 2017 when he deadlifted 500kg. Hall’s record was beaten a few years later, when Hafthor Bjornson lifted 501kg. Just days ago, Bjornson managed to lift 510kg off the ground.

According to Visit Malta’s website, the show’s contestants are Trey Mitchell, Mitchell Hooper, Rayno Nel, Gavin Bilton, Evan Singleton, Mark Felix, Luke Stoltman, Paddy Haynes, Austin Andrade, Pa O'Dwyer.