Heavy snowfall leads to cancellation of Air Malta flights to Munich

Due to the continued heavy snowfall, Munich airport will continue to remain closed all day Sunday 3 December.

Air Malta said it had been required to cancel flights KM308 (Malta to Munich) and KM309 (Munich to Malta) on Sunday 3rd December, in addition to the already cancelled flights:

KM309 on Friday 1st December

KM306 on Saturday 2nd December

KM307 on Saturday 2nd December

KM308 on Saturday 2nd December

KM309 on Saturday 2nd December

KM306 on Sunday 3rd December

KM307 on Sunday 3rd December

Airlines continue to await further updates from Munich Airport. “Air Malta apologises for any inconvenience caused through this weather situation and airport closure which is outside the control of all airlines.”

Customers who have booked their flight directly through Air Malta may send an email to [email protected] to request a full refund.

For flights booked through travel agents, customers are requested to contact their travel agent to submit a refund request on their behalf.

If customers would like to rebook their ticket to another flight, they should contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 00356 21662211, Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pmm and Saturday and Sunday to 8am to 14pm.

Customers are requested to quote their booking reference or ticket number in order to assist efficient handling.