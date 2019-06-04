First Qatar Airways flight welcomed with water cannon salute

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight from Doha to Malta landed at Malta International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of a direct service between both countries.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, flight QR383 was welcomed with a celebratory water cannon salute upon arrival at MIA.

Airline group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said Malta was the latest addition to Qatar Airways’ rapidly expanding European network.

“With the flexibility of seasonal daily flights in summer, and four-times-weekly services in winter, we look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers alike on board so that they may experience this charming destination for themselves,” he said.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by the Charges d'Affaires of Qatar to Malta, Abdulla Khalid Al-Derham, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Europe, Sylvain Bosc.

MIA CEO Alan Borg, said the flight schedule that will be operated by Qatar Airways throughout the year, will strengthen Malta’s connections to the rest of the world and allow tourists from new markets outside Europe to discover the island.

“We are delighted to welcome this award-winning flag carrier to our airline family and to grow our route network further with the addition of Doha,” Borg said.

The new direct services to Malta will be operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in business class and 120 seats in economy class.

Malta is the third new destination to be introduced by the airline this summer following the launch of flights to Izmir, Turkey, and Rabat, Morocco, in May.

Qatar Airways currently operates a fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Current Flight Schedule:

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR381 departs 1.25am arrives 6.45am (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR 382 departs 9.20am arrives 3.55pm (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun)

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR383 departs 8.05am arrives 1.25pm (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR384 departs 5.45pm arrives 0.20am (+1) (Tues, Thurs, Sat)