[LIVE] Budget 2024: Inflation and hospitals scandal overshadow budget
Malta’s budget for 2024 will be announced on Monday evening by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.
Last week, Caruana said the budget will still be an expansionary one despite the fact that inflation far beyond 2% is here to stay.
He has also warned the €350 million in subsidies that are to be spent throughout the next year should not be taken for granted. Without these subsidies, he stated, the subject of every public discussion would be on the economy.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said 95,000 families will benefit from an additional COLA payment next year.
It was also revealed earlier this month that wages are set to rise by almost €13 per week in January on the back of persistently higher inflation despite government’s hefty subsidies on fuel and energy.
The theme for this year's budget is: A Just Malta. In a short comment announcing the theme, Prime Minister Robert Abela said it reflects the government's belief in a just country. "Over the past few weeks we have met people, listened to them and tonight we will deliver a budget for the people."
MHRA – Chairman Tony Zahra“The budget for financial year 2024 is seen by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) as an opportunity for government to boost tourism in the right direction given the lack of a long term plan.
MHRA has based it’s proposals on three important pillars: sustainability, connectivity and innovation.
The government must address the issues such as the potential oversupply of bed stock, the Inflationary impact on the industry Improvement of product offer particularly cleanliness and infrastructure and others. We are also concerned with the fate of Air Malta and the new airline and have urged government to privatize partially the new airline at its inception.
Finally we have laid emphasis on innovation which encompasses digitalization and rethinking the way we do business.” Karl Azzopardi
GWU - Secretary General Josef Bugeja“GWU emphasizes that the primary focus for Budget 2024 should be enhancing the overall quality of life, encompassing aspects such as financial security, job satisfaction, family well-being, stability and health and safety.
To address these concerns, GWU has put forth several proposals amongst others, the continuation of the current policy, of subsidising energy, fuel and cereal tariffs. This is aimed at safeguarding consumers and workplaces by maintaining price stability. Additionally, to continue fighting inflation GWU proposed a Soft Loan Scheme financed from the MDB to assist food importers in bulk purchases, helping to keep prices stable and capped. Protecting the purchasing power of workers and pensioners without adding undue tax burdens, we proposed adjusting tax bands in line with inflation. This ensures that everyone receives the whole cost of living adjustment.
In line with our primary focus, we also proposed that a new legislation is enacted to ensure that the principle of equal pay for jobs of equal value is extended to cover all employees within the same organization who perform work of the same value. This must also be complemented with the Automatic Enrolment of Employees in a Trade Union of their choice. GWU also highlights the need to enhance social protection including pensions, and refining the second mechanism of (COLA) to provide better support to vulnerable individuals.” Karl Azzopardi
UHM – CEO Josef Vella“In current circumstances the biggest challenge is inflation and the sharp rise in the cost of living as this is having a negative and direct impact on the quality of life. This pinch is not only being felt by low-income earners but also by the middle class.
Moreover, while the overall rate of inflation might be showing signs of a downward trajectory, food prices are bucking this trend as in this category inflation is still hovering around 10%. Though the tools to fight inflation are rather limited, government has one option available which has not yet implemented – stop taxing COLA. UHM Voice of the Workers is calling on government to implement such measure as this would boost workers’ spending power without increasing salaries.
Moreover, the current practice of taxing COLA is socially unjust as this is meant to compensate the cost of living increase of the previous year. Hence, it is unfair that government takes back part of what is dishing out as compensation.” Karl Azzopardi
On Sunday morning, during a televised interview on NET TV, Grech said that the Nationalist Party believes in an economy of integrity that delivers high-paying jobs, similar to what past PN governments had done.
“My politics focuses on a better standard of living in this country and won’t waste time on the grave shortcomings of this government. Everyone knows that Robert Abela is weak and that his government is doing nothing to address the rising cost of living and the environmental degradation,” Grech said.
He appealed to the Prime Minister to keep the COLA tax-free and help employers so they don’t suffer the burden of the increase in wages. Karl Azzopardi
“In recent years we understood that workers can only prosper if the economy grew […] In order for the economy to grow, we need to sustain businesses,” Abela stated.
He referred to the sealed agreement for an increase in the minimum wage levels, under which workers will also see their minimum wage for a 40-hour work week rise incrementally over four years.
The minimum wage for workers over 18 will rise to €200.73 in 2024, then €203.73 in 2025, €206.73 in 2026, and €210.73 in 2027. The hourly rate will rise from €4.82 to €5.34 next year.
"Next January, the minimum wage will increase by €21 per week. It means that for every €1,000 that a worker currently receives, they will be paid €1,100 from next January. In a year the increase will be equivalent to 40 days of the current wage," Abela said. Karl Azzopardi