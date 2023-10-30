[LIVE] Budget 2024: Inflation and hospitals scandal overshadow budget

Malta’s budget for 2024 will be announced on Monday evening by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

Last week, Caruana said the budget will still be an expansionary one despite the fact that inflation far beyond 2% is here to stay.

He has also warned the €350 million in subsidies that are to be spent throughout the next year should not be taken for granted. Without these subsidies, he stated, the subject of every public discussion would be on the economy.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said 95,000 families will benefit from an additional COLA payment next year.

It was also revealed earlier this month that wages are set to rise by almost €13 per week in January on the back of persistently higher inflation despite government’s hefty subsidies on fuel and energy.

The theme for this year's budget is: A Just Malta. In a short comment announcing the theme, Prime Minister Robert Abela said it reflects the government's belief in a just country. "Over the past few weeks we have met people, listened to them and tonight we will deliver a budget for the people."

Follow the MaltaToday liveblog for updates throughout the day.