It’s Bernard Grech’s turn to react to Budget 2025

Opposition leader Bernard Grech will deliver his reaction to the Budget 2025 during his budget speech replica on Monday.

As is customary, a week after the Budget the Opposition leader is given a parliamentary session to react to the budget measures.

A day later, the prime minister is given the space to answer to the Opposition’s position.

This year’s flagship budget measure was a widening of the income tax bands, creating an effective tax cut.

Reactions to the Budget have been a mixed bag. Some social partners praised the social spirit of the Budget while others warned that it does not provide the blueprint for a new economic vision.

More to follow