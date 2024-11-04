It’s Bernard Grech’s turn to react to Budget 2025
Opposition leader will deliver his budget speech replica during Monday’s parliamentary session
Opposition leader Bernard Grech will deliver his reaction to the Budget 2025 during his budget speech replica on Monday.
As is customary, a week after the Budget the Opposition leader is given a parliamentary session to react to the budget measures.
A day later, the prime minister is given the space to answer to the Opposition’s position.
This year’s flagship budget measure was a widening of the income tax bands, creating an effective tax cut.
Reactions to the Budget have been a mixed bag. Some social partners praised the social spirit of the Budget while others warned that it does not provide the blueprint for a new economic vision.
