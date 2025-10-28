Budget 2026 | Momentum, Gozo Tourism Association react to measures

The Momentum Party has welcomed a number of measures in Budget 2026, but criticised what it described as major gaps in addressing cost of living, pensions, and transport.

Treasurer Carmel Asciak said the seven-day bereavement fund for parents who lose a child was a “positive and compassionate measure,” alongside higher grants for new births or adoptions and a monthly €100 rise for Gozitan students studying in Malta.

While new tax brackets for parents were noted as beneficial, Momentum said the €4.66 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), that is still taxable, “is certainly not sufficient” amid soaring food and medicine prices. The group also warned that long working hours continue to strain parents’ mental health and family wellbeing.

Momentum commended the new pension allocation for pre-1962 contributors but said the €41 weekly gap with post-1962 pensioners remains unacceptable. The organisation condemned the government’s failure to offer any increase to the remaining 50,000–60,000 pre-1962 pensioners, calling it “age discrimination.”

Momentum also backed the new AI training and free subscription initiative but criticised the lack of measures promoting remote work and flexible hours, saying such policies could boost productivity and ease traffic.

On transport, the group said the government “missed yet another opportunity” to tackle congestion, urging investment in a larger and more reliable bus network.

Momentum also echoed public concern over controversial planning reforms, warning that economic growth “is fundamentally undermined if it comes at the cost of irreversible environmental degradation.”

Gozo Tourism Association welcomes budget’s ‘social dimension’

The Gozo Tourism Association noted the budget addresses the social dimension of the Maltese islands, placing particular emphasis on families and the elderly.

“These initiatives aim to tackle the low fertility rate in the Maltese Islands and help mitigate the rising cost of living. Furthermore, this Budget supports the business sector through the continuation and expansion of the Micro Invest scheme, aimed to address digitalisation and AI adoption. There are also measures specifically intended to enhance Gozo’s contribution to national economic growth,” it said.

It also welcomed added connectivity to Gozo, with the introduction of a new ferry service connecting Sliema, Bugibba, and Mgarr, as well as the upgrading of the Cirkewwa and Mgarr ferry Terminals.

“However, the Budget speech does not address any of the Association’s proposals for a comprehensive plan for the inter-island sea link, such as the replacement of the fourth ferry, the expansion of Mgarr port, and the development of an alternative road,” it said.



MFOPD welcomes budget measures, calls for true inclusion for people with disabilities

The Malta Federation of Organisations of Persons with Disability (MFOPD) welcomed several measures designed to address some of the exclusion, care demands, and additional costs faced by persons with disabilities and their families.

The federation singled out the annual refund for therapy sessions provided to families with disabled children that will increase by €250, bringing the total annual refund to €1,000.

Furthermore, eligibility for this refund will be extended until the child is 23 years old. Full-time family carers are set to receive an increase of €179.24 in the “Carer’s Grant,” raising the total annual amount to €5,368.89 starting in 2026.

The federation stated that while these measures demonstrate that the government is aware of the additional barriers encountered by persons with disabilities, true inclusion demands more than mere financial adjustments.

The Federation underlined several critical priorities that must be advanced or strengthened further, starting with inclusive education. MFOPD asserts that persons with disabilities must have equal access to high-quality education from early childhood through adulthood, requiring fully accessible learning environments, assistive technologies, specialist support, and lifelong learning opportunities.



AFTA welcomes family-friendly budget but recommends responsible approach to labour market

The Association of Temping and Outsourcing Agencies (AFTA) has welcomed the 2026 Budget delivered yesterday, claiming it reaffirms Malta’s commitment to economic stability, social protection and business confidence. However, they emphasised the important role of foreign workers in meeting essential labour market needs, sustaining economic activity, and contributing to the long-term sustainability of the pension system.

“This Budget provides welcome stability for families and businesses alike,” said an AFTA spokesperson. “However, Foreign workers have been essential to the country’s success, and policy decisions affecting them must remain pragmatic, data-driven and focused on eliminating abuse rather than reducing opportunity.”

They urged authorities to focus firmly on strengthening enforcement and eliminating rogue employers who undermine fair competition and exploit both Maltese and foreign workers.